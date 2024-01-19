All Aboard! ‘The Polar Express’ Sequel on the Way?

There’s no greater gift than friendship – unless it’s confirming that a sequel to The Polar Express (2004) is finally being made.

‘The Polar Express’ Sequel Is Being “Worked Out,” Report Claims

According to Comicbook.com, The Polar Express producer Gary Goetzman has revealed that a sequel is in the works.

Collaborating once again with Tom Hanks, the duo recently joined forces for the war epic Masters of the Air (2024), set to debut on Apple TV later this month. Amidst their ongoing projects, revisiting the 2004 Christmas movie is a prospect they are actively exploring despite potential challenges.

Goetzman enthusiastically said, “Listen, I’d love to.” The producer hinted at a desire to revisit other titles with sequels or follow-ups, mentioning the possibility of a sequel to Where The Wild Things Are (2009) and expressing interest in a potential Mamma Mia (2009) 3; however, he acknowledged the complexities of such endeavors, emphasizing the need to navigate artistic property considerations.

The Polar Express debuted two decades ago. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on a script by William Boyles Jr. The film has attained cultural phenomenon status, with its animation and story becoming regular topics of conversation in mainstream and social media.

Despite persistent rumors and speculation, no sequel or prequel has materialized in the 20 years since its release. The original film, adapted from Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 children’s book, undefined the path forward.

An integral aspect of The Polar Express legacy is its groundbreaking digital capture animation style, a first-of-its-kind experience in 2004. With advancements in filmmaking technology, the potential sequel’s visuals and narrative direction remain intriguing.

While Goetzman has confirmed ongoing efforts for a “Polar Express 2,” Hanks and Zemeckis have not commented on the possibility. The prospect of revisiting this cherished holiday tale adds anticipation to what innovations and storytelling elements may unfold in a new installment.

The first movie was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Steve Starkey and Robert Zemeckis. Released in 2004, the film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and boasts a production partnership that includes Castle Rock Entertainment, Shangri-La Entertainment, Playtone, ImageMovers, and Golden Mean Productions. Notably, Robert Zemeckis assumed multiple roles in the project, serving as the writer, director, and producer.

Starring Tom Hanks and Michael Jeter, the film is an adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s book of the same name. It creatively employs live-action performance capture to animate human characters, contributing to its unique visual style. The collaborative synergy of the creative minds behind the scenes resulted in the enchanting cinematic experience that has become a cherished holiday classic.

Do you want to see a sequel to ‘The Polar Express’?