The Abandoned Park That Was Left To Rot Right Next to Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Take a deep dive into the history of one of the most fascinating Disney parks.

The Walt Disney World Resort is known for its collection of classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and Haunted Mansion, thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, and incredible detail and theming found around every corner.

However, many guests may overlook the resort’s water parks, which offer guests a more relaxing alternative to the hustle and bustle of the often-crowded four main theme parks. Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach remain popular, though they seem noticeably separate from the core Disney World experience.

Not only are they far less crowded than the likes of Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, but Disney World’s two water parks are also a cheaper way to enjoy the magic of Disney in Florida. However, neither Blizzard Beach nor Typhoon Lagoon was the first water park to open at Walt Disney World, with Disney’s original water park having a long and troubled history.

Disney’s River Country

River Country opened in 1976 and was the first water park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort. Though it pales in comparison to the size and scale of future water parks like Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, or even the nearby Volcano Bay at Universal Studios, River Country managed to be one of the most popular spots in Walt Disney World for several years.

River Country was and still is one of Disney’s most unique and ambitious offerings to date, equipped with a wide assortment of slides and attractions. While there was much to enjoy at the water park, River Country’s defining feature was its massive freshwater lagoon, which pulled in water from Disney’s artificial Bay Lake.

Disney’s second water park, Typhoon Lagoon, opened in 1989, providing even more action than River Country. Six years later, in 1995, Disney opened Blizzard Beach, which was bigger than both of Disney’s previous water parks, ushering in a new age for the Florida resort as a whole.

While still fun, River Country looked and felt dated compared to its newer, shinier siblings. River Country closed for the season in 2001, with the assumption that the park would reopen in 2002. However, a report from The Orlando Sentinel stated that “Walt Disney World’s first water park, River Country, has closed and may not reopen.”

Walt Disney World spokesman Bill Warren said “River Country could be reopened if there’s enough guest demand”. This would be the last time guests could visit River Country, though the water park remained indefinitely closed until 2005, when Disney officially pulled the plug.

River Country is one of two Disney parks to permanently close, with Discovery Island closing in 1999.

While unconfirmed, it’s speculated low attendance was a factor in River Country’s eventual closure.

The water park remained empty and abandoned for 17 years after its permanent closure, becoming one of the most notorious spots in Walt Disney World.

Interest in the abandoned water park remained high, with multiple rogue adventurers entering River Country over the years. These “unauthorized field trips” resulted in photos and video evidence of the park’s status. This was highly illegal and resulted in a few bans from the Walt Disney World Resort, but it provided fans with incredible footage of the defunct water park.

Disney eventually announced it would be building a new resort on the former site of River Country called Reflections—A Lakeside Lodge. This resort was envisioned as a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) destination, taking inspiration from Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, which resides nearby.

However, Reflections also faced challenges, with the project being unofficially canceled in 2020. The story does not end there; however, as Disney recently confirmed that a new 10-story hotel will be built where River Country was located.

It’s unclear if this is Reflections or an entirely new resort, but work is picking up quickly on the project.

Did you ever visit River Country? What’s your favorite Disney water park?