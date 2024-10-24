Woman Overboard: Update Shared Following Tragedy on Florida Cruise

Tragedy struck the Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise when a 66-year-old guest went overboard near Nassau, Bahamas.

The cruise, the Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, left Miami and set out on a four-night itinerary before the incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. on October 22, 2024, 17 miles off the Bahamian capital. According to reports, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force immediately launched a joint search operation.

As stated by the Coast Guard, an HC-144 airplane and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami were deployed to assist in locating the guest. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Cruises added (via People), “We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Unfortunately, despite the extensive search efforts, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force decided to suspend the search. Lieutenant Connor Pascale, Coast Guard liaison officer, announced on X (formerly Twitter):

#UPDATE #FINAL We were informed by @TheRBDF this afternoon that they are suspending the active search efforts pending further developments & were no longer requesting further @USCG assistance.

Speculation began to circulate when TMZ reported that the woman had allegedly jumped from the 14th floor. A passenger onboard named Ashley shared her chilling experience of the chaotic night, recalling to TMZ Live (via Daily Mail), “I stayed up there for about three hours, just watching, praying, and wondering what was happening.” She noted that a Royal Caribbean sister ship, Utopia of the Seas, joined the search efforts. “Another sister ship came over, and we were both doing rotating searches, along with a plane and a helicopter that came around midnight,” Ashley explained.

While it’s unknown whether the woman was part of a “Swiftie” group onboard, the cruise, which set sail after her sold-out shows at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, had already attracted many fans of Taylor Swift. Travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels organized the themed trip, which was not officially affiliated with Swift. According to NBC News, the cruise featured private events inspired by Swift’s Eras Tour, including karaoke, trivia, and themed nights.

As the Allure of the Seas is scheduled to return to Miami, the tragic overboard incident continues to cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a joyful event. Further updates will follow as new information becomes available.

