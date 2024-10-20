Pluto Pulled from Disney Park, Uncertain Return Date Looms

However, after the parks reopened, the Town Square Theater only hosted meet-and-greets for Mickey Mouse. Now, years later, Tinker Bell’s fate has been confirmed with the removal of her signage from Town Square Theater, marking her departure from Magic Kingdom.

Currently, only banners and wait-time signs indicate that guests can meet Mickey Mouse, who is dressed in his magician outfit at this location.

Town Square Theater was the sole place in Walt Disney World for guests to meet Tinker Bell, and with her absence, the only opportunities to see her are during the Festival of Fantasy parade on the Peter Pan float or as she flies across the sky from Cinderella Castle during the Happily Ever After show.

Unfortunately, it seems that meeting her in person is now off the table for the foreseeable future.

Another missing piece of Disney nostalgia took place when the iconic Tower of Terror moving billboard that guests could see while driving through Walt Disney World property was removed. It was replaced by a planter bed during Bob Chapek’s reign as CEO.

Basically, if there is ever a change at Walt Disney World and something is removed, guests will notice.

When walking into Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are a few things that guests may pick up right away. Even after Hurricane Milton, when the Mickey Mouse figurine on top of Crossroads was slightly turned, guests quickly noticed he was not standing the right way.

As you walk into Hollywood Boulevard, you may have noticed, especially at night, that there is a Pluto sign that illuminates to show the dog wagging his tail.

Now, Pluto is gone.

The below Reddit thread shares a photo of the empty building roof without Pluto sitting on top. It is not clear what happened to the Pluto sign, but there is a chance that he is either being maintained or he was removed before Hurricane Milton and has not been returned just yet.

“Anyone know what happened to the Pluto neon sign?”

It is likely that Pluto will one day return to his spot on top of the roof, as Disney does have a refurbishment calendar for rides, but not cosmetic signs or designs around the park.