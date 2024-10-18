Home » Entertainment

Bids For “Magic Kingdom in Massachusetts” Begin at $2.2 Million

Posted on by Becky Burkett
A digitally inserted image of Mickey Mouse dressed as a wizard points while overlooking an aerial view of a Cape Cod home where Walt Disney wrote Fantasia. The property includes a circular swimming pool and a water body reflecting the trees, surrounded by lush greenery.

Credit: Inside the Magic

A version of Magic Kingdom located in the state of Massachusetts might well please residents of the Bay State, as the idea of a new Disney park located in your home state might bring a smile to your face.

But this so-called “Magic Kingdom in Massachusetts” will cost you a small fortune, as the bidding starts at just over $2 million.

Aerial view of a large, white Massachusetts home with a unique blue-roofed tower. The house has extensive wooden decking with outdoor furniture, including a blue-striped umbrella, reminiscent of something out of Fantasia. There is a swimming pool in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
Credit: Sotheby’s

An Otherwise Unassuming Home in Massachusetts

Nestled in the picturesque town of Centerville, Massachusetts (near Westport), lies a quaint Cape Cod-style home that has just been listed for more than $2 million.

But this is no ordinary home in Cape Cod. Instead, it’s what some might call a “magical” home in that it holds a very unique place in the annals of animation history.

This unassuming house, perched along the serene shores of Buzzards Bay, is believed to be where Walt Disney, the great visionary, penned much of his groundbreaking 1940 film Fantasia.

A charming white two-story Cape Cod home, reminiscent of the one where Walt Disney wrote Fantasia, is nestled among lush green trees. The property features a stone retaining wall, a well-maintained lawn, and an inviting pathway leading to the front entrance. The sky is clear with a few scattered clouds.
Credit: Redfin

While Disney’s influence has reached every corner of the globe, this particular spot in New England has a special connection to one of his most innovative and beloved works.

By the late 1930s, Walt Disney was already a well-established figure in the world of animation, having created timeless characters like Mickey Mouse and produced successful films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

But Disney was always pushing boundaries, as he was eager to blend art with music in new and imaginative ways. This ambition ultimately culminated in the 1940 classic Disney film, Fantasia, which combined classical music with cutting-edge animation to create a mesmerizing visual experience.

Fantasia
Credit: Disney

The Birthplace of “Fantasia” & Its Artwork

According to local lore, Disney often visited Westport during that time period, seeking refuge from the bustling life of Hollywood.

The Cape Cod home often provided him with the tranquility and inspiration that he needed to develop the imaginative ideas that would eventually shape the story and artwork of Fantasia.

Now, the iconic birthplace of Fantasia has been listed for more than $2 million.

A blue octagonal room perched above a gray-shingled Cape Cod home, where Walt Disney wrote Fantasia, features large windows providing a panoramic view. The house is surrounded by lush green trees, with a small chimney visible on the roof. The scene is under a clear blue sky.
Credit: Sotheby’s

Nearly 3,400 Square Feet, Lots of Charm, and Amazing Views 

The iconic home last sold seven years ago in 2017 for $1.13 million, according to property records.

The home is located at 489 Main Street in the town of Centerville, Massachusetts. It was built around a water tower that was part of the Fernbrook estate, which Disney visited when it was owned by his friend Herbert Kalmus. The listing price is $2,195,000. 

A charming Cape Cod home, reminiscent of where Walt Disney wrote Fantasia, features two large white garage doors adorned with decorative hinges and vine plants. There's an overhang above the garage, and a lush tree and garden flank the house, all enhanced by clear blue skies.
Credit: Redfin

The three-story home boasts 3,359 square feet of living space spread out across four bedrooms, four full bedrooms, one half-bath, and family or living room areas.

The house also includes a private guest suite, a newly updated kitchen, and a gorgeous pool. The home also offers views of the town of Centerville and Nantucket Sound.

The stunning home was first listed in August but is still available as of today, October 18, 2024. Per the listing at Redfin:

This classic, shingle-style home enjoys both privacy and charm. Located just off Main Street in the heart of Centerville Village, this private home is close to Four Seas Ice Cream, the Centerville Recreation Center and Craigville Beach.

This magical home was built around the historic tower where it is said Walt Disney penned ”Fantasia.” Enjoy three floors of living space, a first floor primary suite, a beautifully updated kitchen, a private guest suite and a beautiful pool.Wonderful porches connect the main living spaces to the outdoors with easy access to the pool.

A modern kitchen with white cabinetry, marble countertops, and a central island with four white bar stools sits elegantly in this Cape Cod home where Walt Disney wrote Fantasia. Stainless steel appliances, including a stove with a range hood, are featured. Two pendant lights hang above the island, and a cozy seating area is visible in the background.
Credit: Redfin

A Place of Pilgrimage for Disney Fans

The Cape Cod home, with its charming architecture and idyllic setting, has since become a place of pilgrimage for Disney enthusiasts.

Although the house has remained a private residence, its historical significance draws the attention of those who admire Disney’s work. The idea that Walt Disney may have conceived parts of Fantasia while gazing out at Buzzards Bay adds a sense of magic to the property.

