Liam Payne’s Tragic Cause of Death Confirmed – Police Reveal Shocking Details

On October 16, the music industry was rocked, and fans around the world were devastated to learn that Liam James Payne — one of the members of the hit music group One Direction — was dead at the age of 31. Initial reports said that the singer had died after falling from the balcony of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Before the tragic incident, witnesses told police that Payne had been acting erratically, throwing things around, yelling, and many thought that he might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Local authorities immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death. They needed to find out what happened before Payne’s death and whether he fell, jumped, or was pushed from his third-floor balcony.

“Jumped From the Balcony of His Room”

Less than 24 hours after news of Payne’s death first made headlines, Buenos Aires police determined that the musician jumped from his hotel balcony. The Associated Press spoke to the authorities.

The police statement to The Associated Press said Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.” Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” the statement added.

Before Mr. Payne passed away, the manager of CasaSur Hotel called emergency services to report that the singer was “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.”

The hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call obtained by the AP saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol … He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.” The manager’s voice became more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.

After Payne’s death, CasaSur had to cordon off the area surrounding the hotel. Fans from around the world flew into Buenos Aires and made their way to the hotel to honor the singer. Police stood around the hotel, preventing fans from accessing the area while they investigated. Payne’s body was removed from the hotel three hours after he jumped.

Liam Payne’s Cause of Death

Despite the determination that Mr. Payne jumped from the balcony of his hotel room, an autopsy was performed so an official record could be made of exactly how the One Direction singer died.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina determined that Payne died from “multiple traumas” that caused both “internal and external hemorrhage.” Although, the official filing is still pending.

The medical examiner also classified the fall as “suspicious.” Per TheWrap:

The official autopsy report is still pending with the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue. However, Payne’s death has for now been classified as suspicious, “although everything suggests that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse,” according to a Thursday statement from the 14th National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

One Direction Remembers Their Friend

One Direction first broke into the music scene in 2011, after each member — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — auditioned on the British version of The X-Factor. Each young man auditioned separately but did not make it past the initial tryout. They were then put together as a group and made it pretty far but did not win the show.

Judge Simon Cowell saw their potential and signed them to his record label, Syco Records, in 2010. One year later, One Direction released its first single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” which shot to the top of the Billboard charts. The band’s 2014 tour was the most successful tour of the year.

After news of Payne’s death, the band members released a joint statement.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Each band member also paid their own personal tribute to their friend.

Liam Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, as well as sisters Ruth and Nicola.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, drug, or substance abuse, there is help available. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.