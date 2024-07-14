Home » Entertainment

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Shannen Doherty, Dead at 53

in Entertainment, Featured, Movies & TV, Television

Posted on by Krysten Swensen
Three women stand side by side, each holding a bouquet of pink and white flowers. Dressed in identical pink satin gowns with halter necks and shoulder ruffles, they evoke a scene reminiscent of Beverly Hills 90210. Behind them is a tree and some greenery suggesting they are outdoors.

Credit: Aaron Spelling Productions

Very sad news coming out of Hollywood on this Sunday morning. According to reports, actress Shannen Doherty, known for her starring roles in hit television shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, has died. She was just 53 years old.

Doherty’s death was first confirmed to PEOPLE by her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Three women are posing together in a kitchen, each wearing a "Happy New Year" star-shaped headband. The woman on the left has dark hair; the woman in the middle, who bears a striking resemblance to Shannen Doherty, has blonde hair and is wearing white; the woman on the right has long, light brown hair and is also in white. The kitchen features a tiled backsplash and
Credit: Shannen Doherty Instagram

Shannen Maria Doherty was born on April 12, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee. She began acting when she was just 10 years old, appearing as Drusilla Shannon in the show Father Murphy. From there, she went on to appear in a number of hit films and television shows, including The Secret of NIMH (1982), The Little House on the Prairie, Our House, Mallrats (1995), and, of course, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Aside from 90210, she was also most well-known for her role as Prue Halliwell in the hit show Charmed, where she starred alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Shannen Doherty Alyssa Milano Charmed
Credit: Paramount Studios

Related: Iconic Disney Star Dead at 90 

In 2015, the Heathers (1988) star revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that had also spread to her bones. Then, in 2017, she was very hopeful because her cancer had gone into remission. Sadly, just two years later, Doherty announced that the cancer was back, but, just like last time, she would fight it to the very end.

A woman with short dark hair and a man with glasses in a grey checkered shirt stand side by side, smiling. The man is wearing a green surgical mask around his neck and has an ID badge. They are in an indoor setting with light-colored walls in the background, discussing the news that Shannen Doherty is dead.
Credit: Shannen Doherty Instagram

In 2023, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain, and she underwent surgery to remove a tumor that was found. She had a positive attitude about the whole things, praising the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai. She even told fans and news outlets that she had named her tumor Bob.

January 2023 I had brain surgery to remove a tumor. The things on my forehead were for mapping. I didn’t ask nearly enough questions, fear and too much going on just seized me. BUT it’s so cool I got to chat with Dr Ray Chu ( my brain surgeon) and wow, did I find out a lot about my surgery!! Tune into #letsbeclearwithshannendoherty listen wherever you get podcast! @letsbeclearpod. Oh and this is from when they gave me the relaxation meds before putting me under. I apparently liked them 😂

A woman lies in a hospital bed with medical electrodes attached to her forehead. She wears a surgical cap and a blue gown. Her eyes are closed and she smiles softly, reminiscent of Shannen Doherty—thankfully not dead—as the Instagram post discusses her successful brain tumor surgery.
Credit: Shannen Doherty Instagram

Related: The Curse of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Despite the toll her cancer battle took on her, Doherty continued to work in Hollywood and dedicated a lot of her time to talking about her illness to bring awareness and raise money for cancer research.

Most recently, Ms. Doherty starred as Vivian alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the film Darkness of Man (2024).

However, she is most well-known for her role as Brenda Walsh in the hit 1990s show, Beverly Hills, 90210. Doherty left the show after just four seasons, but remained close to several of her costars. She even decided to reprise her character when the series was rebooted as 90210 back in 2019.

Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestly on the set of 90210
Credit: Shannen Doherty Instagram

Related: Richard Simmons, Fitness Guru & Entertainer Found Dead in His Los Angeles Home

At the time, she knew she was sick, but decided to keep it a secret from her costars. However, she decided to open up to them when their beloved costar, Luke Perry, suddenly passed away in 2019. He was just 52 years old.

At the time of his death, Doherty honored her late friend by also appearing in an episode of the popular show Riverdale. Perry starred in the show from the beginning, playing Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Shannen Doherty.

in Entertainment, Featured, Movies & TV, Television

Krysten Swensen

A born and bred New England girl living the Disney life in Southern California. I love to read, to watch The Golden Girls, and love everything to do with Disney and Universal. I also love to share daily doses of Disney on my Disney Instagram @BrazzleDazzleDisney!

Comments Off on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Shannen Doherty, Dead at 53