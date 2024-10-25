Love or Hate Joe Rogan, You Have Disney To Thank for Him

Podcaster Joe Rogan will spend Friday afternoon interviewing former President Donald Trump on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which he will then send to his estimated 14.5 million Spotify subscribers.

The interview with Trump is likely to cover a wide range of topics, but given Rogan’s past controversies and Trump’s penchant for saying whatever pops into his head, something newsworthy will arise from this interview.

Rogan uses his podcast to cover several issues ranging from same-sex marriage, gun rights, and transgender athletes. However, the Joe Rogan Experience has frequently been criticized for using false or misleading information and conspiracy theories. Rogan has also been criticized for his use of racial slurs, including the n-word.

The former Fear Factor host has come under fire for his controversial comments about COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS misinformation, and the use of ivermectin to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also frequently hosts guests who spread misinformation, such as former presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy Jr.

However, before Rogan became a significant influencer of the right, he was just a comedian looking for a job. The Walt Disney Company saved him from poverty and gave him his first opportunity.

Rogan was born in New Jersey but moved to Boston to become a comedian. He would later relocate to Los Angeles to try to make it in Hollywood.

In the early 1990s, Rogan was still struggling when The Walt Disney Company signed him to a development deal. He would star in nine episodes of the television show Hardball , which aired on NBC. The show was canceled after two seasons.

I would give anything to watch Shane Gillis crash Trumps Joe Rogan interview today in-character pic.twitter.com/36hR5Mea87 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 25, 2024

After Hardball, Rogan landed on News Radio for its entire run. Next would come Fear Factor and UFC. The rest, as they say, is history. However, the deal with Disney got Rogan started in the business and allowed him to stay in Hollywood.

Rogan said:

I remember the first check I got, a real check. I got a development deal, from Disney, of all people. I guess I was like 26 and it was the first time ever I had a good chunk of money, like six figures, in the bank. And I felt [like] the weight lifted off me, like a physical feeling. Because, my whole life was like, ‘how am I gonna eat? How am I gonna pay my rent?’ Then all of a sudden, I don’t have to worry about them anymore.

Love him or hate him, even he admits that it was Disney that saved him and helped give him the popularity that he enjoys today.