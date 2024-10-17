Hazardous Conditions Reported at EPCOT, Guests Beg for Help

Walt Disney World Resort fans were furious this week when they discovered the Central Florida Disney park still hadn’t fixed an ongoing safety issue in the World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT. The technical difficulty in the newly-renovated theme park land first came to light last month.

For Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary, Walt Disney Imagineers reinvented the Future World area of EPCOT into three distinct neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. World Showcase didn’t get a name change but saw new attractions and entertainment experiences.

Construction was supposed to be completed in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed projects. The final construction walls didn’t come down at EPCOT until earlier this year, with the completion of Communicore Hall and Communicore Plaza, which are central to the World Celebration neighborhood.

Last month, EPCOT guests shared photos of uprooted pieces of the ground in Communicore Plaza. The adhesive appeared to be wearing away, and the connecting stones were poorly held together with white tape.

Guests hoped Walt Disney World Resort would fix the unsightly wear-and-tear quickly, as it also posed a tripping hazard for guests, especially those using mobility devices or strollers. Unfortunately, as of October 15, the issue hasn’t been fixed.

X (formerly Twitter) user @tomorrowventure reposted a more recent photo of the broken area, demanding Walt Disney World Resort fix it:

Can someone at @DisneyParks please explain to us what the heck is happening at EPCOT and why the center of World Celebration is literally being held together with tape? This is freaking Walt Disney World. Not the state fair. Good god this is awful

Other Disney Parks fans also expressed concern.

“There is no way to spin it,” said @wesometweet . “The center of EPCOT was a complete botch. Years of disruptive construction, hundreds of millions drained, and they can’t even keep the lighting functional. Working at its absolute best, it’s a fail. But in this state, truly an insult.”

“Epcot is and always will be a predictor of the future,” @BrennenWilde replied. “This is just the future we’re gonna get lol. Promises of amazing things with cheap results held together with tape.”

Walt Disney World Resort guests can make their voices heard about issues at the Disney parks by leaving comments with Guest Services.

Have you noticed wear-and-tear at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

