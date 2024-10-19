Return of Disney Pre-Covid Policy To Prohibit Thousands of Guests From Early Park Access

Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is testing a return to its pre-pandemic early entry procedures, a move that could elicit mixed reactions from guests, depending on their resort status.

Disney World Theme Park Looking to Return to Pre-Covid Early Access Policy

Historically, early entry allowed guests staying at most Walt Disney World Resort hotels to access the park 30 minutes before the official opening, offering a significant advantage for resort visitors. However, this adjustment introduces new challenges for non-resort guests, who could experience a different park entry system.

Since the pandemic, Disney World has modified its operational approach to balance safety with visitor satisfaction. One key change was limiting early entry exclusively to resort guests, requiring non-resort visitors to wait at the park’s tapstiles until the official opening.

With this new test, Hollywood Studios is exploring a system that allows all guests to enter the park before it officially opens, but with restrictions to maintain the early entry advantage for resort hotel guests.

How the System Works

In this trial, all guests—whether staying at a Disney Resort hotel or not—are permitted to enter Hollywood Studios before the park’s official opening time. However, access to popular areas and attractions is still reserved for resort guests during the 30-minute early entry window.

At Hollywood Studios, cast members are stationed at key locations, including Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Toy Story Land, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, to verify resort guest status. Non-resort guests can enter the park, but they are restricted from accessing certain lands or joining queues for these high-demand attractions until the park officially opens to all guests.

This system mirrors existing procedures at Magic Kingdom, where non-resort guests can enter Main Street, U.S.A. and visit the Emporium shops before park opening. However, early access to rides and popular areas remains limited to resort guests. At both parks, non-resort guests can queue up at designated spots, and they are granted access to the attractions once the park opens to the general public.

Positive Impacts for Disney Resort Hotel Guests

For resort hotel guests, this return to pre-COVID procedures is a clear advantage. Early entry provides them with a head start on high-demand attractions, such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which tend to accumulate lengthy wait times later in the day. Resort guests can experience these rides with shorter lines and lighter crowds, maximizing their time in the park.

Additionally, this shift ensures a smoother, more predictable start for hotel guests, especially during peak travel seasons when park crowds surge. By securing access to the park’s most popular areas before the general public, guests staying at a Disney Resort can make more of their park day.

For some, this perk can justify the higher price tag of staying at a Disney hotel, as it enhances the overall value by offering perks like free transportation, Disney Genie+ services, and early dining reservations.

Potential Downsides for Non-Resort Guests

For non-resort guests, however, the return to restricted early entry procedures may present challenges. While they are now allowed into the park before it officially opens, their movements are limited, as access to key attractions is delayed until the general public entry time. This may lead to frustration for non-resort visitors who arrive early, hoping to enjoy a head start on the day.

Once the park opens to all guests, the previously restricted attractions could see a sudden surge in demand, creating longer lines for non-resort visitors who were previously unable to access those areas. This could impact their overall experience, particularly if they miss out on certain rides due to extended wait times.

The system could also create a sense of inequity among guests. While resort guests pay a premium for early access, non-resort visitors—who also contribute to park revenue—may feel excluded from the full park experience during those crucial morning hours.

For families on a budget, this restriction could dampen their overall enjoyment, particularly if they are unable to secure spots on popular rides like Slinky Dog Dash or Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

However, non-resort guests can still take advantage of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane to navigate the park more efficiently. While these tools come with an additional cost, they offer non-resort visitors opportunities to bypass lines for top-tier attractions.

For those who prefer spontaneous park visits, though, the return to restricted early entry could feel like a step back from the more flexible experiences offered post-pandemic.

A Balanced Approach at Disney World?

Ultimately, Disney’s decision to test the return to pre-pandemic early entry procedures could be viewed as an effort to strike a balance between accommodating resort guests and offering some level of pre-opening access to all visitors. While hotel guests will likely appreciate the return of this exclusive perk, non-resort guests may need to adjust their expectations and plan accordingly for their park days.

The trial at Hollywood Studios suggests that Disney is continuing to evaluate how to enhance the guest experience while returning to some pre-pandemic norms. Resort guests clearly benefit from this system, but non-resort guests may feel the limitations more acutely, particularly if they miss out on high-demand attractions.

As Disney World moves forward with these tests, guests will be watching to see if these procedures are expanded to other parks or adjusted based on guest feedback. Whether or not this early entry system becomes a permanent feature, the trial signals Disney’s ongoing efforts to refine its operational strategies while catering to both its premium resort customers and the broader public.