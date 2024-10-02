Florida’s Second Largest Airport To Increase Disney World Vacations by 50%

Brace yourselves, Walt Disney World Resort guests. Florida’s second-largest airport is about to raise your vacation experience by 50%. Will this impact your upcoming Disney experience? Let’s find out.

Disney World and the Evolving Landscape of Orlando International Airport

As travel to Disney World and other attractions in Orlando continues to surge, the logistical challenges of navigating Orlando International Airport (MCO) have become increasingly apparent.

With peak travel periods often leading to packed parking garages and surface lots, the airport has devised a solution aimed at alleviating these issues: a Consolidated Rental Car Facility (ConRAC). This initiative promises to streamline rental car services while simultaneously opening up much-needed parking spaces for travelers heading to the Magic Kingdom and beyond.

Orlando is renowned as a prime tourist destination, drawing millions of visitors each year. As the world’s largest car rental market, MCO faces unique challenges when it comes to managing rental car logistics. Rental cars are currently located within the airport’s parking garages, occupying thousands of spaces that could be utilized by travelers seeking parking for their vehicles.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has recognized this growing concern and is taking steps to enhance the overall travel experience. Angela Starke, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations at GOAA, explains that the new ConRAC will be strategically located at the southern end of the airport, near Terminal C.

This facility will not only consolidate all rental cars but will also free up approximately 5,000 parking spaces in the existing garages (A, B, and C), providing greater convenience for guests arriving to enjoy the magic of Disney World.

A Financial Impact on Travelers

While the ConRAC is set to improve the parking situation, it does come at a cost to rental car customers. Beginning November 1, the airport will implement the highest Customer Facility Fee (CFC) in Florida, raising the daily fee from $6 to $9.

This increase is part of the airport’s efforts to fund the new facility and streamline operations, but it will also add to the overall cost of renting a vehicle.

Visitors to Disney World and other attractions will find that additional fees—such as Concession Recovery Fees, Energy Recovery Fees, and others—can significantly inflate rental costs.

For example, a weeklong rental of an SUV could incur over $150 in fees alone, making budgeting for a Disney vacation more critical than ever. The implementation of the ConRAC is just one part of GOAA’s broader strategy to enhance the airport experience, especially for those traveling to theme parks like Disney World.

Starke emphasizes that the new facility will reduce curb congestion and improve road safety by centralizing rental car services. With customers shuttled to the ConRAC from the terminals via bus or train, the likelihood of traffic jams and confusion for arriving guests will be minimized. Until the ConRAC opens, expected by 2032, GOAA has introduced several “near-term parking solutions.”

This includes the creation of over 2,000 additional parking spaces throughout the airport complex and enhanced technological solutions to aid travelers. Notably, a new parking reservation system allows guests to secure their parking spots in advance, streamlining the arrival process for those eager to reach the magic of Disney.

The airport is also embracing technology to improve the parking experience. A high-tech parking space identification system has been implemented to help drivers quickly locate available spaces within the garages.

This system not only provides real-time information on open spaces but also reduces the time drivers spend searching for parking—ultimately leading to a smoother transition from the airport to Disney World and other attractions.

Additionally, enhanced collaboration with the Lynx bus system has resulted in improved bus services for tourists, making it easier for guests to travel from MCO to their destinations. This ensures that visitors can enjoy all that Orlando has to offer without the stress of parking logistics.

As the completion of the ConRAC approaches, the changes at MCO will have lasting implications for Disney World guests and the broader Orlando tourism landscape.

Looking Ahead

The streamlined rental car process, coupled with expanded parking options and technological innovations, will undoubtedly improve the overall travel experience.

While the increase in rental car fees may pose challenges for some, the benefits of a more organized and efficient airport will enhance the experience for families and travelers looking to immerse themselves in the magic of Disney World.

By addressing parking challenges head-on, MCO is setting the stage for a more enjoyable and stress-free journey, allowing visitors to focus on creating unforgettable memories in the enchanting world of Disney.

In summary, as Orlando International Airport continues to evolve to meet the demands of travelers, guests headed to Disney World can expect a more seamless experience.

With the ConRAC and other innovations in the works, the future looks bright for those eager to explore the magic that awaits them at one of the world’s most beloved destinations.

Disney Springs and each Disney World park, like Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom, do have options like Taxis or ride-sharing services that guests can also utilize. But it still makes your Disney experience a little more expensive when you spend a lot on your Walt Disney World tickets and more.