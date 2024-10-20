Disney Releases Trailer For ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2!

Stay Out of the Basement, Say Cheese and Die!, Go Eat Worms!, The Haunted Mask, and Night of the Living Dummy. If you recognized those titles, then you know they were books written by R.L. Stine as part of the Goosebumps series. You might also recognize those as titles of episodes of the first season of the Disney+ show Goosebumps.

The first Goosebumps book — Welcome to Dead House — was published in 1992, and the series was an immediate hit. It is one series that still lives on in the hearts of millennials around the world. And those same millennials were thrilled when Disney announced that it was bringing the book series to life with a new Disney+ show.

Goosebumps premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13, 2023, as part of the streamers’ Hallowstream and Huluween events.

The series starred Justin Long as Nathan Bratt, a new school teacher who inherits the haunted Biddle house. Mr. Bratt, along with a group of students, go on a twisted and terrifying journey as they try to discover what really happened to Harold Biddle. They discover that Harold is haunting them for a reason, and it has everything to do with their parents.

Of course, Nathan doesn’t help. He dreams of being a famous writer and is willing to do almost anything to make that happen, including bringing a haunted dummy back to life.

Goosebumps was an immediate hit, with many calling it one of the best shows Disney had created for its streaming platform. The first season finale aired on November 12, and fans immediately begged for a second season. However, Disney did not officially announce that there would be a second season until February 2024.

Unfortunately, the second season will not premiere in time to enjoy as part of a Halloween lineup. According to Disney, the second season of the creepy show has a release date of January 10, 2025.

It will also have a new title — Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

While season one of Goosebumps starred Justin Long, season two of the series will be led by Friends star David Schwimmer. Schwimmer will play Anthony, a single dad whose teenage children, fraternal twins Cece and Devin, have come to stay with him for the summer.

Anthony wants his children to “have a really fun and also safe summer out here.” However, he has one rule — his kids have to stay out of the basement.

Cece (played by Jayden Bartels) and Devin (Sam McCarthy) soon learn that their father’s brother disappeared when he was a teenager, and his body was never found. Anthony makes it his mission to find out what happened to his brother and three other teenagers on that fateful night.

Strange things begin to happen, and Cece and Devin fear that their dad is the person behind it all.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing also stars Francesca Noel as Alex, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, and Galilea La Salvia as Frankie — Cece and Devin’s new group of friends. Ana Ortiz also stars in the series as Jen, a police detective who was friends with Anthony’s brother and is also determined to find out what happened to her friends when they disappeared in 1994.

The series will also have multiple recurring characters. Arjun Athalye will play Sameer, Eloise Payet will play Hannah, Christopher Paul Richards plays Matty, Kyra Tantao as Nicole, Kyra Tantao will portray Nicole, Stony Blyden will play Trey, and Sakina Jaffrey will be Ramona.

Unlike the first season of Goosebumps, all eight episodes of the second season will hit Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.

