Disney Park Guest Tricks Others With Convincing Elsa Costume

A Tokyo Disney Resort guest fooled other visitors by dressing as her favorite Disney Princess movie character at the theme park. The Disney Park guest shared a video of herself dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen (2013) on TikTok.

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort each have slightly different rules about adult theme park guests dressing in costume. However, the dress code rules generally forbid adults and older teenagers from dressing up.

While that can be disappointing, Disney parks have these rules for safety reasons. Children could easily mistake an adult guest dressed as Cinderella or Ariel for a real Disney Princess and approach them for a photo or autograph. The Walt Disney Company has no way to regulate these interactions–even well-intentioned costumed guests might say the wrong thing and damage character integrity.

Some Disney parks make exceptions for adult guests during Halloween time. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, adult guests can wear costumes to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash.

Tokyo Disney Resort typically prohibits guests aged 12 and older from dressing in costume. However, it allows theme park guests of all ages to wear select costumes during the Halloween season. Adult guests must follow these costume rules from September 30 to November 7, 2024:

Characters you can dress up as:

1. Any character appearing at Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, or the Disney Hotels (including characters appearing in attractions).

2. Any dancer or other performer in a parade, show or other entertainment program at Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, or the Disney Hotels (including past entertainment).

3. Any character appearing in works distributed or transmitted by the Walt Disney Company. See here for a list of eligible works – Please refrain from dressing up as:

• a Tokyo Disney Resort Cast Member (excluding children ages 11 and younger), or merchandise items, menu items, buildings, ornaments, etc., that are not characters.

• Characters listed as ineligible in the list of eligible works.

• Characters that are not listed in the list of eligible works.

• Spider-Man

– Even if you are dressed as a character as defined above 1–3, you will not be allowed to enter the Park if your costume (costumes, costume props, make-up, etc.) does not suit the image and appeal of the character or is not in keeping with good manners.

TikTok user @magicalllily recently shared a video of herself visiting the new Fantasy Springs area of Tokyo Disney Resort in a Queen Elsa costume. Frozen is listed as an “eligible work” on the 2024 Halloween costume guidelines, so the TikToker didn’t violate any rules–but she definitely could’ve fooled some Disney Park guests!

One Disney Park guest who saw the TikToker at Fantasy Springs said their mother couldn’t tell the difference between her and the actual characters.

“I was taking pictures with Anna and Elsa and couldn’t talk to [the TikToker], but my mother asked which one was real [translated],” @zq7c1rq wrote.

Have you dressed up for Halloween at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or an international Disney park? Share your favorite costume with Inside the Magic in the comments!