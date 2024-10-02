Disney Implements Significant Changes to Park Operations, Adjusts Opening Hours

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World, get ready to spend even more time in the parks.
Walt Disney World is renowned for offering a one-of-a-kind experience filled with magic, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Located in Orlando, Florida, it boasts four iconic theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—each brimming with attractions, shows, and dining experiences.
With so much to see and do, time management is key for any visitor. That’s why one of the most exciting perks of visiting is when Disney extends its park hours, giving guests even more time to immerse themselves in the magic for the same cost.
The Ultimate Benefit: More Time for Magic
When Disney extends its park hours, guests receive an invaluable gift—more time. Whether you’re visiting the Magic Kingdom to meet your favorite princesses or exploring the futuristic lands of EPCOT, extended hours allow you to experience more without feeling rushed.
These extended hours, often referred to as “Extra Magic Hours” for resort guests or “Extended Evening Hours” for special events, can turn an already spectacular trip into something even more memorable.
For families, it means fewer lines and more chances to enjoy fan-favorite attractions like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Expedition Everest.
For those who enjoy Disney’s parades and nighttime shows, extended hours provide more flexibility, giving guests time to experience popular nighttime spectacles like Happily Ever After or EPCOT Forever without worrying about missing a ride or two earlier in the day.
Extra Time, Same Price
What makes extended hours even more fantastic is that it doesn’t increase the cost of your park ticket. When Disney stays open later, you’re essentially getting extra value without paying more.
Guests can often take advantage of smaller crowds during these extended hours, meaning they can enjoy more rides, character meet-and-greets, or simply soak in the atmosphere of the park without rushing. For anyone trying to get the most out of their ticket, extra park hours can feel like hitting the Disney jackpot.
Disney Attractions Shine at Night
The extended hours not only give you more time but also open up the opportunity to experience Disney in a new light—literally. Rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and DINOSAUR take on an entirely different feel at night, with illuminated parks adding an extra layer of magic.
The parks are less crowded, the temperatures are cooler, and the ambiance is enchanting, making for an experience that’s completely different from the daytime hustle.
Special Events and Early Access
Disney often extends its hours for special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Disney After Hours events, which provide guests with even more exclusivity. These events give you access to the parks after most guests have left, meaning significantly shorter lines, more ride availability, and sometimes special entertainment that’s not available during regular hours.
For Disney Resort hotel guests, Disney occasionally offers early entry or extended evening hours, allowing them to enter certain parks before general admission or stay later in the evening. This can be especially helpful for experiencing high-demand attractions with shorter wait times.
More Disney Dining Options
Extended park hours also mean more time to explore Disney’s incredible dining options. Whether you’re indulging in a Dole Whip at Aloha Isle or booking a late-night dinner at Be Our Guest, extra hours allow for a more relaxed dining experience without having to rush through a meal to catch a ride or show.
Disney Extends Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Hours
Disney has announced extended operating hours for both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom through mid-October 2024, offering earlier openings and later closings on select days, much to the delight of park guests.
These extended hours provide visitors with more time to enjoy the attractions, shows, and unique experiences that both parks offer, without the added cost of an extra ticket. This move by Disney reflects their commitment to enhancing the guest experience, especially during busy seasons.
Extended Hours at Magic Kingdom
For Magic Kingdom, Disney has implemented a variety of extended hours throughout October, ensuring guests have plenty of time to soak in the magic. On certain days, the park will open an hour earlier, and on others, it will stay open much later, giving visitors ample opportunity to make the most of their time at the most iconic park at Walt Disney World.
- October 2: The park will now be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., an extra hour compared to the previous closing time of 9:00 PM.
- October 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18: Guests can enjoy Magic Kingdom from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., an hour earlier than previously scheduled, allowing for more early-morning experiences.
- October 5, 7, 9, 12, 13, 16, 19: On these days, Magic Kingdom will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., extending the day by two extra hours for guests to experience nighttime magic, from fireworks to special evening rides.
Extended Hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Animal lovers will also get to enjoy more time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this October. Disney has expanded the hours on multiple days, giving visitors more opportunities to explore its lush environments and thrilling attractions.
- October 1-3, 7-10, 16-17: The park will now open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., an hour earlier than previously planned.
- October 4-6, 12-15, 18-19: The park will extend both its opening and closing times, now operating from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..
- October 11: On this particular day, Animal Kingdom will be open for an extra two hours, operating from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering even more time to experience its thrilling attractions like Expedition Everest or the peaceful wonders of Pandora – The World of Avatar.
What Do Extended Hours Mean for Guests?
The extended hours provide tremendous value for Disney guests, as they get to enjoy more of the park for the same price. This is especially beneficial during the busier Halloween season when more guests are visiting the parks.
Extended hours mean fewer crowds during early mornings and late evenings, allowing for more relaxed enjoyment of popular attractions. Additionally, guests who prefer to avoid the midday heat can make the most of the cooler mornings and evenings.
For Magic Kingdom, these extended hours also allow visitors to experience more of the park’s renowned nighttime entertainment, like the Happily Ever After fireworks show or taking a stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. as it glows under the night sky.
The extra time also gives more opportunities to enjoy iconic attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train without feeling rushed.
Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, these extended hours allow for more chances to enjoy the park’s unique nighttime offerings, like Pandora – The World of Avatar, which takes on a whole new atmosphere after dark with its bioluminescent landscape.
Early risers can also enjoy more opportunities to see the park’s animals while they are active in the cooler hours of the morning.
What do you think about these new extended hours at Disney World?