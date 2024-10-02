Disney Implements Significant Changes to Park Operations, Adjusts Opening Hours

Walt Disney World is renowned for offering a one-of-a-kind experience filled with magic, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Located in Orlando, Florida, it boasts four iconic theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—each brimming with attractions, shows, and dining experiences.

With so much to see and do, time management is key for any visitor. That’s why one of the most exciting perks of visiting is when Disney extends its park hours, giving guests even more time to immerse themselves in the magic for the same cost.

The Ultimate Benefit: More Time for Magic

When Disney extends its park hours, guests receive an invaluable gift—more time. Whether you’re visiting the Magic Kingdom to meet your favorite princesses or exploring the futuristic lands of EPCOT, extended hours allow you to experience more without feeling rushed.

These extended hours, often referred to as “Extra Magic Hours” for resort guests or “Extended Evening Hours” for special events, can turn an already spectacular trip into something even more memorable.

For families, it means fewer lines and more chances to enjoy fan-favorite attractions like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Expedition Everest.

For those who enjoy Disney’s parades and nighttime shows, extended hours provide more flexibility, giving guests time to experience popular nighttime spectacles like Happily Ever After or EPCOT Forever without worrying about missing a ride or two earlier in the day.

Extra Time, Same Price

What makes extended hours even more fantastic is that it doesn’t increase the cost of your park ticket. When Disney stays open later, you’re essentially getting extra value without paying more.

Guests can often take advantage of smaller crowds during these extended hours, meaning they can enjoy more rides, character meet-and-greets, or simply soak in the atmosphere of the park without rushing. For anyone trying to get the most out of their ticket, extra park hours can feel like hitting the Disney jackpot.

Disney Attractions Shine at Night

The extended hours not only give you more time but also open up the opportunity to experience Disney in a new light—literally. Rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and DINOSAUR take on an entirely different feel at night, with illuminated parks adding an extra layer of magic.

The parks are less crowded, the temperatures are cooler, and the ambiance is enchanting, making for an experience that’s completely different from the daytime hustle.

Special Events and Early Access

Disney often extends its hours for special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Disney After Hours events, which provide guests with even more exclusivity. These events give you access to the parks after most guests have left, meaning significantly shorter lines, more ride availability, and sometimes special entertainment that’s not available during regular hours.

For Disney Resort hotel guests, Disney occasionally offers early entry or extended evening hours, allowing them to enter certain parks before general admission or stay later in the evening. This can be especially helpful for experiencing high-demand attractions with shorter wait times.

More Disney Dining Options

Extended park hours also mean more time to explore Disney’s incredible dining options. Whether you’re indulging in a Dole Whip at Aloha Isle or booking a late-night dinner at Be Our Guest, extra hours allow for a more relaxed dining experience without having to rush through a meal to catch a ride or show.

Disney Extends Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Hours