Disney Executive Officially Resigns Amid Bob Iger’s 2026 Succession Drama

It appears another executive is leaving The Walt Disney Company.

Recently, we have seen a lot of shake-ups within the Disney hierarchy.

Jennifer Lee, for example, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, has stepped down from her position to focus on writing and directing the upcoming Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 films. Jared Bush, known for his work on Zootopia and Encanto, will replace Lee as the studio’s creative chief.

Lee’s tenure as CCO was marked by both successes and challenges. While she oversaw critically acclaimed films like Frozen and Encanto, she also faced setbacks with films like A Wrinkle in Time and Strange World.

Disney’s decision to restructure the leadership of Walt Disney Animation Studios reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt and evolve. The appointment of Jared Bush as the new creative chief signals a fresh perspective and a renewed focus on storytelling and innovation.

Bush brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked on several successful Disney Animation films. His leadership will be crucial as the studio continues to produce high-quality animated content.

The transition in leadership comes at a time when Disney Animation is facing increased competition from other studios. The animation industry has become more competitive, and Disney must continue to innovate and produce exceptional films to maintain its position as a leader in the field.

Lee’s departure from her CCO role marks the end of an era for Disney Animation. She played a significant role in the studio’s success, and her contributions will be remembered.

Aaron LaBerge, Disney’s chief technology officer and a driving force behind the company’s streaming initiatives, had also left the company this year. According to an internal memo cited by CNBC, LaBerge stepped down in June for personal reasons.

He has now taken on a new role as chief technology officer at Penn Entertainment, the operator of ESPN Bet, Disney’s newly launched sports wagering service. At Penn, LaBerge will lead a multinational team of technologists and serve as the key business leader for the company’s interactive division.

LaBerge had a 20-year tenure at Disney, where he played a pivotal role in integrating Disney and Hulu after Disney’s $8 billion acquisition of Comcast’s stake in the streamer. He was also instrumental in introducing advertising to Disney’s streaming platforms, helping to shape the company’s evolving digital strategy.

To add to the mix, Barbara Bouza, president of Walt Disney Imagineering since late 2021, announced her departure in March, citing various tensions within her division. In an Instagram post, Bouza highlighted several challenges during her tenure, including the planned relocation of staff from California to Lake Nona in Orlando, job cuts, pandemic-related pressures, and “unprecedented hyper-escalation on projects.”

“As I conclude my work as president of Walt Disney Imagineering this month, it’s bittersweet,” she wrote, “but I look forward to creating an even greater impact for the world.”

While many of these switch-ups have been occurring, Bob Iger has also been on the hunt for his successor.

Disney’s CEO succession drama is once again in full swing, with much focus on who will eventually replace Bob Iger. The company’s leadership transition has been a point of tension for nearly a decade, and the recent appointment of James P. Gorman, a board member and executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, to lead the succession planning committee has added to the speculation.

Gorman’s experience in managing corporate transitions positions him to navigate the delicate handoff between Iger and his eventual successor.

This comes after the infamous downfall of Bob Chapek, who took over as CEO in 2020 following Iger’s initial retirement, only to be ousted less than two years later. The chaotic handling of Chapek’s tenure serves as a stark reminder of the stakes in finding the right leader. With Iger’s contract set to expire at the end of 2026, the question of who will fill his shoes has become more pressing.

While Disney’s box office is booming again with hits like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, and the company recently took home 60 Emmys, the race to succeed Iger has come down to a few top contenders. Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, is often seen as the frontrunner.

Walden, known for her leadership in television, represents a continuation of Iger’s legacy, and her proximity to him, particularly at high-profile events like the Emmys, signals her strong candidacy.

Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney Parks, is also seen as a strong contender. While less visible than Walden, D’Amaro’s operational expertise and his experience managing Disney’s parks and Imagineers have made him appealing to those focused on the company’s core entertainment offerings. However, like Walden, D’Amaro lacks significant experience in Disney’s broader businesses and Wall Street-facing responsibilities.

Other names in the mix include Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, who manages Disney’s most important brands like Marvel and Lucasfilm, and ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro. Some speculate the search could even extend beyond Disney’s current leadership, particularly as the company looks to its future in tech and gaming.

With Iger aware of the missteps in previous transitions, the selection process will be handled carefully this time. If the right candidate is found before his contract ends, Iger has indicated he’d consider stepping into an executive chairman role to ensure a smoother transition. Ultimately, whoever takes the reins at Disney will need to balance the company’s legacy with a vision for its future.

Liam Keelan Leaves Disney

Now, another executive has been confirmed to have left the company.

According to Deadline, ” Liam Keelan is exiting his role as Disney‘s SVP of Original Content, EMEA”.