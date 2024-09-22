Theme Park Asks Guests to Voluntarily Get into Coffins

Regional theme parks have to come up with some crazy promotions to get guests through the gates. The wilder the promotion, the more likely people outside the region will pay attention. In sports, it’s the same idea that minor league baseball has to do to get paid fans through the door.

However, one theme park may be asking guests to do a little too much. Wild Waves Theme and Water Parks in Federal Way, Washington, has devised a new promotion to kick off its Fright Fest that may be asking a little too much of its fans.

Wild Waves is looking for six volunteers to spend an entire day, or 24 hours, in coffins to kick off their Fight Fest in October. Guests will have to spend the entire 24 hours in the coffins, including sleeping in them for the night.

Wild Waves theme park has dubbed this “24-Hour Crypt Keeper Challenge,” and participants must adhere to specific rules.

According to a Wild Waves release, fans must remain in the laying position in the seven-foot by 32-inch coffins for the entire day. They are granted short breaks to use the bathroom, but they must immediately return to their coffins once they are done.

Wild Waves spokesperson Pam Bugbee said:

It’s literally a pine box. It’s not going to be the most comfortable, but our participants will be allowed to bring a pillow and a sleeping bag for the night.

The coffins will remain outside for the entire day, so anyone participating must handle the Washington weather. The scariest part for the victims may be that they are only allowed to use their cell phones during bathroom breaks.

To participate, guests must be 18 or older and be in good physical condition. This apparently won’t just be lying around in the Washington weather for 24 hours.

🎃 Booville opens next Saturday! Get ready for spooky fun with Costume Contests, Face Painting, Kiddie Rides, Magicians, and more! 👻 Hurry and grab your 2025 Season Pass to get free admission to Fright Fest & Booville! https://t.co/JPjLJPElXw pic.twitter.com/0tvGEBsb1P — Wild Waves Theme & Water Park (@WildWavesPark) September 21, 2024

Bugbee continued:

We’re going to scare them with different types of challenges through the evening, and some of those may involve getting up and moving about.

According to the release from Wild Waves theme park and Water Park, the last person left lying down will receive a coffin full of treats, including two Wild Waves 2025 season passes, a 2025 season dining plan, front-of-the-line Fright Fest VIP passes, and bragging rights for eternity and beyond,

Anyone interested in applying can do so here. Good luck, and have a pleasant stay.

Would you spend 24 hours in a casket for a season pass to your favorite theme park?