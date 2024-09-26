‘The Simpsons’ Being Pulled From Mobile Devices After 10+ Years, Fans Devastated

D’oh…

Video game company EA announced today that The Simpsons Tapped Out is officially shutting down. For years, the popular free-to-play mobile game allowed fans of The Simpsons to create their own version of Springfield, complete with the series’ list of wacky characters and iconic locations.

EA delivered the news in a surprise Facebook post that has since gone viral, revealing it had made the “difficult decision” to sunset Tapped Out. The mobile game received a plethora of updates during its time on digital app store shelves and became a cult favorite among both diehard Simpsons fans and gamers who enjoyed easy, relaxing mobile city builders.

“The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one,” said EA. “Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney Company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield. It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines.”

Developers confirmed the game will be removed from app stores on October 31, making for a rather sour Halloween. EA has already shut off in-app purchases in Tapped Out, which were plentiful. However, the game retained a positive perception due to its frequent updates, free items, and continued support from developers.

While players can build and progress at their own pace entirely for free, premium items such as donuts allow players to complete tasks and unlock characters faster than normal.

The news of Tapped Out winding down has not sat well with the game’s passionate community, leading to Reddit posts and petitions flooding the internet.

“I picked this game back up a year or two ago and was so happy it was still kicking! I’m devastated that I won’t ever be able to check on my city again after January,” one Facebook user said.

Tapped Out will be playable until January 25, 2025, after which servers will be turned off, and the game will become unavailable.

The franchise has appeared on various video game consoles and systems over the years, but none have allowed fans to carry the Simpson family and the rest of Springfield in their pockets.

Tapped Out is the only Simpsons-themed game to hit the market since its release in 2012. Prior to Tapped Out’s release, the newest Simpsons video game was the fun yet often forgotten The Simpsons Game inspired by the 2007 movie, a game that has itself been somewhat lost to time.

