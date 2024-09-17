Disney Threatened as Abandoned $192 Million Resort Aims to Steal Theme Park Visitors

One of Disney’s largest neighboring hotels, which had remained abandoned for years, may finally return to life.

When guests book a Walt Disney World vacation, it is popular to stay at a Disney resort on property, but that may not be the case for everyone. While sleeping in the Disney bubble may make sense for some families, it is costly, and if you are planning on including other Orlando activities into your trip outside of Disney, staying just outside of the property may make more sense to you.

Orlando is flooded with hundreds of non-Disney hotels that millions of travelers stay in each and every single year, but there has been one, the Orlando Sun Hotel and Resort, that has not seen a guest in quite some time.

Soon, that may all change.

Future Plans for Orlando Sun Resort

Overview of the Ovation Project

The Orlando Sun Resort, located just outside Disney World, is poised for a significant transformation through the proposed Ovation Project, per WESH.

The Miami-based Meyers Group aims to breathe new life into the abandoned site, which has lingered as an eyesore for years. If approved, the project will revamp the dilapidated property into a vibrant entertainment district that aligns with the region’s burgeoning tourism sector.

The Ovation Project includes several enticing features, such as the construction of hotels, restaurants, and retail spaces. The developers envision a dynamic area that not only caters to tourists visiting Disney World but also serves as a destination in its own right. The project is slated to encompass more than 800,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, along with a substantial 500-room hotel.

Additionally, plans for live entertainment venues and a museum highlight the ambitious scope of the redevelopment.

If you want to step into the current state of the resort, you can with the well developed video by Bright Sun Films on YouTube.

With the recent addition of Evermore Resort, it seems more developers are looking to add to the hotel side of the Orlando landscape.

Estimated Costs and Funding Sources

The financial outline for the project indicates an estimated cost of $192 million, with the Meyers Group contributing around $30 million of that amount. Funding will largely be sourced through Osceola County, which has expressed its support for the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the developers is set to facilitate funding, including special assessments and potential tax incentives.

History of the Orlando Sun Resort

Initially opened in the 1970s as the Hyatt Orlando Resort, the venue quickly became a popular destination due to its proximity to Disney World. With over 3,400 hotel rooms and a sprawling convention center, it served countless guests, thriving in a peak tourism era. The combination of luxurious amenities and excellent location made it a cornerstone of Orlando hospitality.

However, the tides of fortune shifted significantly following the September 11 attacks in 2001. A decline in tourism, among other factors, led to the resort’s closure a few years later.

Attempts to revive the property saw it rebranded as the Orlando Sun Resort in 2007, but trouble continued with persistent reports of mismanagement and poor conditions. Unfortunately, these factors culminated in another closure by 2012.

In its final years, the resort displayed signs of severe deterioration. Visitor reviews cited extensive problems, including mold in guest rooms and stagnant water in pools. Reports of unpaid wages for staff further contributed to the chaotic environment, leading ultimately to the resort’s abandonment.

Current Condition of the Property

Today, the Orlando Sun Resort stands in stark contrast to its heyday. The once-flourishing hub has been reduced to a derelict shell characterized by neglect and vandalism. Overgrown landscapes, dilapidated buildings, and striking graffiti mar the property, leaving a haunting reminder of its past. Urban explorers frequently document their findings, revealing a site that has succumbed to nature and time.

An urban exploration initiative conducted by an individual known as “Freaktography” showcased the resort’s current state. The exploration revealed abandoned rooms filled with mildew, broken furniture, and remnants of a once-thriving establishment.

The explorer’s findings illuminate the scale of vandalism, capturing photos of crumbing walls and eerily vacant luxury suites. Such perspectives underscore the stark contrast between the resort’s past and present.

You can watch Freaktography’s coverage of the resort below:

The abandoned state of the Orlando Sun Resort has not only affected the property itself but has also had ripple effects on the surrounding community. The decline has been marked by safety concerns and increased trespassing incidents, contributing to an undesirable atmosphere in the vicinity. This neglect has become a point of concern for local stakeholders, causing calls for action to redevelop the area.

Community and Economic Impacts For Orlando

If the Ovation Project materializes, Osceola County stands to gain significantly. The redevelopment promises to reinvigorate the local economy by transforming a blighted site into a vibrant tourism destination once more. By incorporating facilities that cater to visitors of Disney World, the project could play a substantial role in drawing traffic to the area.

The project is expected to create numerous job opportunities across various sectors. From hospitality to retail, the redeveloped Orlando Sun Resort aims to contribute meaningfully to the local employment landscape.

Moreover, with the anticipated influx of tourists visiting this new entertainment hub, local businesses could see increased foot traffic and higher revenue streams.

Despite the positive outlook, some community members express trepidation regarding the project. Concerns about construction impacts, potential changes to local traffic patterns, and the involvement of a for-profit developer have emerged.

As negotiations between the county and the Meyers Group progress, it remains essential for all stakeholders to address these issues transparently to foster community trust and support.

So, the future of the once-celebrated Orlando Sun Resort now hinges on the success of the Ovation Project. With plans to revitalize this abandoned site and transform it into a dynamic hub of activity, the potential benefits for the local economy could be significant.

However, balancing community interests with ambitious redevelopment goals will be key to ensuring the project’s success. The region awaits, hopeful yet cautious, for what lies ahead.

What resort do you typically stay at when you visit Walt Disney World Resort?