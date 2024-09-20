Original ‘Peppa Pig’ Voice Actor Passes Away at 99

A star of the hit kids’ TV show Peppa Pig has passed away.

Longtime Peppa Pig voice actor David Graham has passed away at the age of 99, Forbes reports. The accomplished British voice actor built up an impressive catalog of roles over his acting career, which spans decades.

Born in London on July 11, 1925, Graham served as a radar mechanic in the Royal Air Force but always had a passion for the arts. Graham trained to be an actor at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City.

Graham returned to England and began his theater career with a role in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

After his breakout, Graham hopped to and from various TV programs, like Private Investigator, before pivoting to voice work. Graham physically appeared in a few early episodes of Doctor Who but can also be heard as the voice of the Daleks.

Graham joined the now-iconic Peppa Pig children’s series in 2004, voicing both Parker and Grandpa Pig since the beginning.

Few children’s series are as iconic as Peppa Pig. What started as a humble British program aimed at children has transformed and evolved into one of the most recognizable brands in the industry, spawning a number of spin-offs.

The simple yet enjoyable show follows young Peppa Pig and her family: Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her brother, George Pig. The show quickly became a smash hit in the States as well.

Peppa Pig has also become a marketing powerhouse, with the family of pigs finding themselves on T-shirts, mugs, and other goodies. One of the brand’s newest ventures is theme parks. The world’s first Peppa Pig theme park opened in 2022 in Florida, right near other popular vacation destinations like LEGOLAND.

However, in 2024, the brand found another home in Texas, making for two incredible destinations for families with younger children. The Florida Park is a part of the larger LEGOLAND Florida Resort, with the Texas Park being located next to the NRH20 Water Park.

One of David Graham’s most unorthodox roles saw him voice Big Brother in Apple’s now-infamous 1984 Super Bowl commercial. Graham’s memory will continue to live on with the Peppa Pig brand as well as the actor’s other, more out-of-the-box roles.

Stay tuned here for all entertainment news updates.