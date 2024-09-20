Disney’s Latest Show Accused of Being ‘Gay Recruiting Video’

Earlier this year, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was running for the Republican nomination for President, one of his main campaign points was his fight with The “woke” Walt Disney Company. DeSantis accused Disney of “grooming” and “sexualizing” children by including LGBTQ characters in its television shows and films.

That criticism of Disney died down as the feud with Governor DeSantis disappeared, and Disney started focusing on mainstream hits. However, with Disney’s latest release, some on the right are accusing Disney of making a “gay recruiting video.”

This week, Marvel Studios released its highly anticipated new show, Agatha All Along, on Disney+. The newest Marvel Cinematic Universe release is meant to extend the story of Agatha, who fans first met in WandaVision.

The show returns Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and introduces Joe Locke as “Teen.” Locke’s character’s lack of a name becomes a running joke in the series.

However, it is the character of “Teen” that some right-wing pundits have issues with. “Teen” is an openly gay familiar who is an assistant to Agatha’s coven.

On the Newsmax show, The Right Squad, a group of pundits accused Disney of making a “gay recruiting video” for including a queer character in the show.

Some of the panelists said that Marvel Studios and Disney are “targeting kids” with gay propaganda and lamented that the Marvel Universe isn’t “just for straight men anymore.”

The most stinging criticism came from Mercedes Schlapp, whose husband Matt Schlapp was accused of groping male staffers from the American Conservative Union who were assigned to Herschel Walker’s run for senate in Georgia.

Mercedes Schlapp said:

I mean, it’s just sick. Go back to storytelling, go back to the innocence of children. That’s really where they should focus on. Obviously, they’re more focused about men, and, you know, gay men and straight men.

For his part, Locke said that it’s essential for his character to be out and open about his sexuality. Locke said:

The MCU – and any Marvel project – has this weird ability to unite the whole world. No matter where you’re from, who you are, everyone knows about the new Marvel series, the new Marvel film, which is a really great way to progress social issues in the world.

Locke’s costars have been supportive of “Teen” being openly gay. Jennifer Kale, who plays Sasheer Zamata, said:

I would agree with that. You’ll see when you watch. Witches are queer, inherently, just because we are outcasts and set aside for many reasons. This show shows a really good representation of different types of people and that we can all use the power we have within to go forward and be great.

So, no matter how Newsmax pundits feel about Disney having an openly gay character on a show about a group of witches, they are here to stay.

