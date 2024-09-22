Lucasfilm Teams Up Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker One More Time

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are back in a brand new adventure, despite Lucasfilm still not greenlighting Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 yet.

While the Star Wars franchise now has more main characters than you can shake a gaffi stick at, it is undeniable that Obi-Wan and Anakin are two of the most pivotal figures in the entire sprawling saga. Both characters were introduced in the first movie, with General Kenobi initially portrayed by Alec Guinness and Anakin appearing as Darth Vader. Over the years, they have both been portrayed by several different actors in different stages of life, but it is undeniable that the brotherly love and eventual tragedy between the pair is a huge part of George Lucas’s story.

Lucasfilm is trotting out the duo once again, this time in a new Audible audiobook titled Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride. The story will take place three years after The Phantom Menace (1999), meaning that Anakin has been under the tutelage of Obi-Wan Kenobi for some time and is already on his way to becoming the reckless prodigy of the Jedi Order.

The official Audible description of Padawan’s Pride reads:

Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan Anakin Skywalker star in this thrilling galactic adventure set three years after the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. When a Republic spy goes missing on the Moons of Varl, the Jedi Council asks Obi-Wan and Anakin to infiltrate an underground podracing circuit run by a crime boss believed to be holding the spy prisoner. With Anakin posing as a hotshot racer and Obi-Wan as his attendant, tensions between the two threaten to run even higher than usual. But when Obi-Wan is forced to leave Varl, Anakin is on his own as he faces a series of increasingly treacherous races that will determine his fate—and that of the spy. Master and apprentice must use all their Jedi skills in this action-packed tale of cutthroat competition, deadly deception, and, ultimately, what it means to be a Padawan.

While this particular adventure between Obi-Wan and Anakin appears to be oriented toward a younger audience, it is worth noting that the title could be a hint toward the darker feelings that eventually drive the younger Jedi to Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). After all, “pride” is not exactly a Jedi trait.

In live-action, both characters have been most recently portrayed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series by Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, reprising their roles from the prequel trilogy. The show filled in the events between Revenge of the Sith (2005) and A New Hope (1977), showing how Obi-Wan came to watch over Luke Skywalker on Tattooine and why Darth Vader wasn’t ceaselessly searching for his old master. In a very similar way, Padawan’s Pride seems to be expanding how Obi-Wan and Anakin came to form their bond between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones (2002).

Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride is available on Audible now via subscription or individual purchase. It was written by Bryan Q. Miller and narrated by Kevin Kemp.