Destructive Winds Lead to Theme Park Shutting Its Doors

Kings Island theme park had to close its doors today due to destructive winds, which were blowing in the area as remnants of Hurricane Helene made their way toward the Ohio valley.

Kings Island: A Theme Park for the Whole Family That Won’t Break Your Bank

Kings Island, one of the Midwest’s premier amusement parks, is set to welcome guests for another thrilling season in 2024. Known for its record-breaking roller coasters and family-friendly attractions, the park promises exciting new experiences for visitors of all ages. Among the park’s standout attractions is Orion, a giga coaster that has been a fan-favorite since its debut in 2020.

Towering over the park at 287 feet, Orion offers high-speed thrills with breathtaking views of the Ohio landscape. Meanwhile, The Beast, the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, continues to draw coaster enthusiasts from around the globe. In addition to its renowned coasters, Kings Island caters to families with its award-winning Planet Snoopy area, offering rides and entertainment for younger guests.

The park also boasts a vibrant calendar of seasonal events, including Grand Carnivale, which brings an international festival atmosphere, and WinterFest. This magical holiday celebration transforms the park into a winter wonderland. “Kings Island is more than just a collection of rides; it’s a place where memories are made,” said Mike Koontz, the park’s General Manager. “We’re excited to continue providing unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Closing for the Safety of Everyone

With competitive pricing on season passes and various dining options, Kings Island remains a top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. Located just outside Cincinnati, the park’s 2024 season promises even more enhancements to its lineup, ensuring visitors have every reason to return. Kings Island is open from spring through winter, with special events extending the fun well beyond summer.

Kings Island amusement park announced its closure on Friday evening as remnants of Hurricane Helene approached the Greater Cincinnati area. The decision, made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and associates,” follows the National Weather Service’s (NWS) forecast predicting hazardous weather conditions, including high winds and heavy rainfall.

IMPORTANT PARK UPDATE: Kings Island – Closed on Friday Night Due to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather forecast of high winds and rain this evening, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and associates, Kings Island will not open on Friday evening, 9/27. Anyone with an admission ticket for Friday may use it any other day the park is open through Sunday, 11/3. – @KingsIslandPR on X

IMPORTANT PARK UPDATE: Kings Island – Closed on Friday Night Due to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather forecast of high winds and rain this evening, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and associates, Kings Island will not open on… pic.twitter.com/VPuL9qI4sr — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) September 27, 2024

In a statement, Kings Island confirmed that guests holding tickets for Friday can use them on any remaining open day through November 3. “Safety is always our top priority,” the park said. “Given the forecast, we believe it’s best to close for the evening.”

The NWS office in Wilmington has issued a high wind warning covering southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana, and Northern Kentucky from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday. According to the advisory, winds from the east are expected to reach speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts potentially hitting 60 mph. The storm is also projected to bring the region 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The strong winds and heavy rain could cause widespread damage, including downed trees and power lines, leading to power outages and dangerous travel conditions. The NWS advises residents in the affected areas to be prepared for potential disruptions. Kings Island’s closure underscores the amusement park’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its visitors and staff.

Guests planning to visit this weekend are encouraged to monitor weather updates and check the park’s website for any further changes to the schedule. Kings Island is a popular destination for thrill-seekers in the Cincinnati region, offering a wide range of attractions from record-breaking roller coasters to family-friendly rides.