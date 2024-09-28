Author Claims She Spoke With Walt, Who Ordered Angels To Protect Disney World From Demons Until ‘Things Change’

For years, the joke at Walt Disney World’s Haunted Manion was that there were 999 happy haunts, but there was always room for one more. Perhaps if guests didn’t watch themselves, they too could become one of the Haunted Mansion’s ghosts.

However, everyone knows it’s all part of the ride’s excitement, and Walt Disney World isn’t actually haunted—or is it?

We’re not talking about the loved ones’ ashes, which were quickly swept up by cast members, or the handful of people who have died at Disney World. According to Christian author Kat Kerr, there are real ghosts at Disney World, and only one person knows why they are there.

Kat Kerr is a controversial author who claims to communicate with the Holy Spirit and bring the words of the Spirits down from Heaven to share with people on Earth. She also claims to have visited Heaven and can communicate with the souls there.

In this case, the soul that Kerr is communicating with is none other than Walt Disney, and she claims that he “isn’t happy” with the current state of the company and parks that bear his name.

In an interview with Steve Schultz, Kat Kerr says that she was sent to Walt Disney World by the “Heavenly Father,” while there, she left 85 “hosts” to fight evil at the park. She says that Walt sent these angels to fight demons at the park, and they will remain until “things get better.”

Kerr did not specify what “things get better means.” She also said that she had been back by Disney World since she initially dropped the 85 angels off there, and all of them are still there, and she can see them.

She also said these angels live in a lighthouse on the property, some of which are “special ops.” One can only assume that the angels live in the lighthouse outside the Beach/Yacht Club Resorts.

Christian "prophetess" Kat Kerr says that, under God's orders, she left 85 angels at Disney World to ward off evil. They live inside a lighthouse and are "assigned to be there… until things change." Some of them are spiritual. Some of them are "special ops." pic.twitter.com/WnDgmUxYaE — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 25, 2024

Disney has become a punching bag for right-wing commentators after its fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Critics have accused Disney of going “woke” after it featured LGBTQ+ characters and replaced traditionally white fictional characters with actors of color.

Next time you’re at Disney World, watch for the 85 angels Kat Kerr left there to fight the demons. But remember, they were specially ordered there by Walt Disney himself.

