Insider Revealed Johnny Depp Was Forced to Get New Teeth

If you are a fan of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, then chances are you are also a fan of Johnny Depp, who played the notorious and hilarious Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp brought the worst pirate we have ever heard of to life in 2003 with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

From there, Captain Jack’s story lived on in four more films — Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Sadly, in 2018, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused the actor of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. Mr. Depp sued Ms. Heard for $50 million for defamation of character. But before he was given a chance to prove his innocence, Depp was dropped by Disney, and his role as Captain Jack in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was thrown to the wayside.

In addition to being dropped by Disney, Depp was also dropped by Warner Bros. and was replaced as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

During the trial, Mr. Depp was asked if he would ever return to Disney, and he made his thoughts pretty clear. He said that he would not return to Disney even if he was offered $300 million and one million alpacas.

Since the 2022 trial — in which Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages — the Edward Scissorhands (1990) actor has focused more on his work behind the camera and touring with his band, Hollywood Vampires. However, he did star as King Louis XV in the film Jeanne Du Barry, which had a limited release earlier this year.

In recent months, Depp has been out in public more often, and fans have made some disturbing observations. One of the biggest things they noticed about him was his teeth, which seemed to be rotting away after years of drinking, smoking, and not taking care of them.

Well, apparently, Mr. Depp noticed his rotten teeth were problematic as well, and he made a big change. Earlier this month, a video of the actor in the Bahamas went viral and showed him sporting a new set of pearly whites. Fans were thrilled to see Mr. Depp looking happy, healthy, and taking care of himself.

And now, according to a new report, Depp took the leap in getting a new set of teeth when it became clear that he had no choice.

According to a new report from OK!, the actor was informed that he would either need to get veneers — custom-made tooth shells that are put over the existing teeth to help protect them from further damage — or suffer major health complications.

According to an insider, the actor “had no choice” to get a new set since his previous teeth were “rotten to the bone.” “And his breath reeked,” the source added. “It was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease.” “Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam,” the insider declared. The insider added that the Edward Scissorhands lead recently became “hyper aware of how certain parts of his body are falling apart and now he’s mapping out a health plan.” “He wants to build up muscle too and maybe some nip/tucks and why not? He’s finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish his skin and hair and general appearance,” they noted.

What a lot of people may not realize is that a healthy mouth is vital to a healthy body. Poor oral hygiene can have life-threatening effects on the rest of the body. According to the Healthy Dental Center, rotting teeth can weaken the immune system, put you at a higher risk of heart disease, cause pre-existing health issues to become worse, and lead to major infections.

Mr. Depp recently addressed his struggles while appearing at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain. He was promoting his new film, Modi—Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

“Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright. I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through.”

While Johnny Depp has said that he will never work with Disney again, fans remain hopeful that he will change his mind. Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said that a script for the sixth film is nearly complete, and he would love for Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow. Pirates writer Terri Rossio has also voiced his desire to get Depp to come back for a sixth film.

Are you glad to see Johnny Depp taking care of himself? Would you love to see him return to Disney for Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Let us know in the comments!