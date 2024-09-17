Orlando Fire Sends Smoke Over Universal Theme Park, Life-Threatening Blaze Addressed by Emergency Teams

Guests at Universal Orlando Resort were recently left in a panic as they saw smoke blazing up into the air through the CityWalk skyline.

Whether you are visiting Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure, it is never normal nor settling to see billowing clouds of smoke erupt into the sky with a dark gray hue, but that is exactly what happened this past weekend.

On Reddit, a post showcasing a fire that was very visible to all Universal Orlando Resort guests, just past the iconic spinning globe was recently shared with guests wondering what has happened.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, a significant fire erupted at the West Winds Apartments, located on Eastwinds Drive in Orlando, which is a short drive from Universal Orlando Resort. The incident was reported at approximately 5:31 p.m., when smoke and flames were observed coming from the complex’s clubhouse.

Firefighters’ Response

Orlando Fire Department (OFD) crews were initially en route to another fire when they noticed the situation at West Winds. Responding quickly, firefighters arrived to find flames emerging from the roof of the apartment clubhouse. The fire was contained relatively swiftly, with operations concluding by about 6:30 p.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among residents or firefighters during this incident.

However, the clubhouse, which also served as the office and laundry facility for the residents, sustained extensive damage and was deemed a total loss. The rapid response and effective firefighting measures prevented further destruction to surrounding structures.

Witness Accounts

Residents expressed a mixture of shock and relief following the fire incident. Jose Bermudez, who was doing laundry at the affected clubhouse, noted the importance of his lost belongings.

While he expressed gratitude that no one was harmed, he acknowledged the inconvenience of having to replace everyday items like clothing. “It’s just clothes. It’s important because it’s for every day— for work and the kids,” he stated.

Eyewitnesses described witnessing a troubling scene as flames engulfed the building. Many residents looked on anxiously, waiting for updates while firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the fire. David Morales, another resident, recounted how the flashing lights of emergency vehicles illuminated the surrounding area, signaling a dire situation.

Below, you can see a video from WESH of the fire:

Impact on the Community

The fire has left a palpable sense of unease within the West Winds Apartments community. Although no one was injured and residents remained in their homes, the loss of the clubhouse is keenly felt. The clubhouse served as a central hub for community activities, and its destruction raises concerns about future gatherings and use of communal amenities.

Firefighting Efforts

Methods Used by Fire Crews

Orlando’s firefighters deployed multiple strategies to tackle the fire effectively. Upon arrival, they conducted a door-to-door check to ensure the safety of any individuals who might have been inside the building. The team swiftly transitioned to a firefighting plan, utilizing ladder trucks and high-pressure hoses to douse the flames.

Challenges Faced During Response

Fire crews faced obstacles during their engagement due to the rapid escalation of the fire. When units arrived on the scene, the fire was already through the roof, indicating that it had spread quickly. According to OFD District Chief Derrick Chapman, the situation required immediate action to avert possible further damage to adjacent buildings.

Equipment Deployed

The firefighting efforts included the deployment of two tower trucks, which allowed teams to reach significant heights and direct streams of water onto the flames. Advanced equipment, including thermal imaging cameras, was utilized to assess hotspots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished before declaring the scene safe.

Investigation Details

As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Orlando Fire Department. Authorities have not released any preliminary findings but are diligently working to determine how the blaze started, allowing for more informed preventive measures in the future.

With the clubhouse being completely destroyed in the fire, the management of West Winds Apartments is currently assessing the next steps for rebuilding or replacing the facility. The loss of this communal space may affect residents’ quality of life and community cohesion in the immediate future.

Following the incident, the Orlando Fire Department is expected to conduct follow-up visits to the site to further assess safety compliance in the remaining structures. Community meetings may be convened to address residents’ concerns and provide updates on the investigations and rebuilding efforts.

Earlier this year, we witnessed a fire take over a hotel near Universal Orlando Resort; you can read more on that here.

There was also an incident reported on the West Coast at Universal Studios Hollywood this past week that involved multiple emergency vehicles. If a fire ever does occur at Universal, there will always be first responders and emergency teams on site as quickly as possible, as the theme park continues to ensure guest safety as a priority.

Have you ever seen a fire at a theme park?