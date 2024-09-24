Guest Sneaks Dog Onto Disney’s Space Mountain Roller Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes service dogs and miniature ponies “trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.” However, some Disney Parks fans say guests abuse ADA protections to sneak pets into Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs. Unfortunately, some of these animals aren’t physically prepared for the stressful and dangerous theme park environment.

Last week, multiple Walt Disney World Resort guests allegedly witnessed a woman improperly caring for her pet dog at Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT. Reddit user u/Eric_Chinchilla shared these photos of the Disney Park guest carrying the small dog through the line for Space Mountain:

Dog on Space Mountain 😐

The Disney Park guest later reported that the woman and her dog “fortunately left the line.” Disney cast members wouldn’t have allowed the dog on Space Mountain but likely would’ve offered access to a temporary kennel area while its handler rode.

Redditor u/otfanatic123 spotted the pair at EPCOT a day earlier. They reported that the dog didn’t behave like a trained medical service animal and that the handler didn’t provide proper heat protection for the animal:

“I saw this dog at Epcot yesterday! It was with another dog and we were in one of the Japan store, and the owner was literally taking stuffed animals and the dog was biting them and then the guy was putting them back. I am a dog lover but was flabbergasted by both of these dogs being there.. and also neither of them had little doggy shoes and it was incredibly hot out. I was pissed”

“My service dog has boots and I bring a stroller, he waits with me in lines and in restaurants but if it’s a long, hot day of walking he also gets to ride in the stroller with a little fan,” u/kyera replied. “He’s working so hard for me, I don’t want him to also be hot and sad.”

Disney Parks fans argued that Walt Disney World Resort should’ve removed the guest and her dog–even medical service animals can be kicked out of the theme parks if they aren’t adequately trained.

“At that point even if its a real service dog they can kick it out,” u/ItsBrenOakes argued. “It so bad that [there] are people like this. They are hurting real service dog users.”

While larger service dogs are more common, small canines can be legitimately task-trained medical service animals. It’s impossible to identify a service dog just by looking, though they shouldn’t behave unpredictably or appear easily distracted. Without more information, this dog’s status is unclear.

Legitimate service dogs and miniature ponies are welcome in most Walt Disney World Resort areas, excluding inside pools and on tables or chairs at restaurants. However, handlers must follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of their service animals, Disney cast members, and other guests.

Service animals must be housebroken and well-controlled at Walt Disney World Resort. Security may remove an animal if it growls, barks, jumps up on, or lunges at another guest or Disney cast member. For rides that can’t accommodate a service animal, guests can utilize Rider Switch or provided kennel areas.

While medical service dogs are welcome to stay in any Disney Resort hotel, emotional support animals and pets are not. Walt Disney World Resort guests hoping to bring furry friends on vacation can utilize a boarding service like Best Friends Pet Care or stay at one of four dog-friendly Disney Resort hotels: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, The Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

Have you noticed dogs or other animals treated inappropriately at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.