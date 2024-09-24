National Food Recall Over Health Concerns Affects Disney Parks

A national health recall over a food product has affected Disney parks in California and Florida. Here’s what guests need to know.

The Disney Parks and Its Commitment to Inclusivity

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort continue to prioritize guest experience by offering extensive accommodations for those with food allergies, sensitivities, and special dietary needs. With a growing number of travelers facing dietary restrictions, Disney has implemented a variety of options to ensure that all guests can enjoy their visit without worry.

At table-service and quick-service restaurants, guests can access allergy-friendly menus highlighting common allergens such as gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, fish, shellfish, peanuts, and tree nuts.

Guests can request these menus upon arrival or access them in advance using the My Disney Experience app, allowing for careful meal planning.

In addition to standard menu items, Disney offers plant-based and vegan options at various locations across the parks, catering to different dietary preferences and restrictions. For those with more complex or specific nutritional needs, Disney provides an opportunity to speak directly with chefs.

At many table-service restaurants, guests can request a conversation with the chef, who will work to customize meals and ensure there is no cross-contamination. Allergy-friendly meals are often prepared to minimize risks in separate kitchens or preparation areas. Beyond restaurants, Disney offers pre-packaged snacks labeled as allergy-friendly.

Nationwide Recall Hits the Parks and Its Guests

These options are widely available in retail and dining locations throughout the parks, giving guests with food sensitivities convenient access to safe snack options while exploring the parks.

For guests seeking additional guidance, Disney’s Special Diets team allows travelers to email their dietary concerns beforehand. This service enables staff to prepare for the arrival of guests with specific allergies, offering peace of mind and a smoother dining experience.

Disney’s proactive approach to accommodating dietary needs ensures that guests, especially families with children, can focus on enjoying their vacation without fear of food-related issues. The resort’s focus on safety and inclusivity underscores its commitment to enhancing the overall guest experience.

As food allergies and dietary restrictions become more common, Disney’s attention to providing allergen-friendly options positions the parks as a top destination for those seeking worry-free dining.

By prioritizing guest safety and satisfaction, Disney continues to lead in offering a magical experience for all visitors. Guests visiting Disney parks with dairy sensitivities or lactose intolerance may need to take extra precautions, as a popular milk alternative is being recalled in more than two dozen states, including Florida, home to Walt Disney World Resort.

HP Hood LLC has issued a recall of several 96-oz. containers of Lactaid milk due to the potential presence of trace amounts of almonds, which are not listed on the product’s label.

This recall is significant for guests who rely on Lactaid as a safe dairy alternative while dining at Disney parks. Almonds are a common allergen, and those with an allergy or sensitivity to nuts could face severe or life-threatening reactions if exposed to this product. While no illnesses have been reported, the risk of cross-contact for guests with almond allergies should not be underestimated.

The recalled Lactaid milk was distributed between September 5 and 18 across numerous states, including Florida, and may affect individuals who bring their products to the parks or stay at Disney Resort hotels.

Guests with Lactaid milk are advised to check for the specific production code and expiration dates to ensure they are not consuming a recalled item. Affected products include 96 oz. containers of Lactaid whole milk, 2% milk, 1% milk, fat-free milk, and 2% calcium-enriched milk.

Disney is well-known for its attention to food allergies and sensitivities, offering various milk alternatives at its dining locations. However, guests who typically rely on Lactaid may need to explore other options within the parks until the recall is resolved.

Disney’s Special Diets team is available to assist guests with finding appropriate food and beverage alternatives, ensuring that dietary needs are met during their visit.

Those who have purchased the recalled Lactaid product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. For more information, guests can contact Hood Consumer Affairs directly at 800-242-2423. The recall does not impact vacationers visiting Shanghai Disney Resort (Shanghai Disneyland), Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

With food safety a top priority at Disney parks, this recall highlights the importance of communication and diligence for guests with allergies or sensitivities. Disney remains committed to providing all visitors with safe and enjoyable dining experiences, but this situation underscores the need for guests to stay informed about potential food product issues.