‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4’ Casting: Is Chris Pratt Being Replaced?

Chris Pratt has certainly made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord. For many fans, it’s hard to imagine anyone else leading the Guardians of the Galaxy team.

His charismatic, comedic, and heartfelt portrayal of the character made him a standout among the MCU’s large roster of heroes. But as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 closed the book on the trilogy, and director James Gunn transitioned to the DC Universe, questions about Pratt’s future as Star-Lord began to surface.

Pratt’s journey with the MCU began with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), where he transformed from a relatively lesser-known actor into a full-fledged Hollywood star. His character, Star-Lord, quickly became a fan favorite.

The combination of humor, vulnerability, and epic space battles helped the first movie, and Pratt’s role in particular, stand out in a universe already packed with iconic superheroes. Over time, Star-Lord became not only an important part of the Guardians team but also integral to key MCU crossover events, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

However, after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which gave the team a heartfelt sendoff, it seemed like Star-Lord’s story might be coming to an end. Yet, in a post-credit scene, Marvel teased fans with a line promising, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.” That left everyone wondering: would Chris Pratt don the Star-Lord jacket again?

While Pratt has been open to the idea, he’s made it clear that one condition would have to be met for him to return—James Gunn’s blessing.

Pratt has expressed in multiple interviews that Gunn’s unique touch on the Guardians movies is what made them special. In an interview, Pratt said it would be difficult to maintain the same tone without Gunn, emphasizing how essential Gunn’s creative influence was to the success of the films.

“It would be strange to continue [Star-Lord’s] story without James […] It would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films.”

It’s this close relationship with Gunn that makes the rumors about Pratt potentially jumping ship to the DC Universe all the more intriguing.

When Gunn took on his new role as co-head of DC Studios, speculation about him bringing his MCU collaborators over to the DC side began swirling. And, naturally, many fans wondered whether Chris Pratt would follow. The idea of Pratt joining Gunn at DC seems plausible, especially considering how well the two have worked together over the years. Pratt hasn’t shut down the rumors either, stating that he would be open to working with Gunn again.

However, it’s important to note that neither party has confirmed any DC projects involving Pratt at this point.

But what would it really mean for Chris Pratt to join the DC Universe? With James Gunn at the helm, DC is undergoing a major transformation, and it would be no surprise if Gunn sought familiar faces to help him redefine the franchise.

Pratt has shown his ability to thrive in a superhero setting, so jumping into a DC role could be a smooth transition. One potential challenge, though, is the risk of overshadowing his established role as Star-Lord. If Pratt takes on a major character in the DC Universe, he could be walking a fine line, trying to balance his association with two rival superhero franchises.

For Marvel fans, the idea of Star-Lord making a comeback seems to rest on a delicate balance. Pratt has reiterated his love for the character, stating that it changed his life and he would be open to returning if the right story presented itself.

However, his comments also show a hesitancy to move forward without Gunn’s input. After all, Pratt was one of the main cast members who advocated for Gunn’s return as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when Disney briefly fired him in 2018 over old tweets. The cast, including Pratt, showed solidarity with Gunn, emphasizing how crucial his leadership was to the project.

In an ideal scenario for Marvel fans, Gunn could give his blessing for Pratt to return as Star-Lord, even though he’s now heavily involved with DC. That personal approval from Gunn seems to be the key factor for Pratt, given how closely their creative visions align.

So, what would it take for Chris Pratt to return as Star-Lord? Based on his statements, a return to the role hinges on three major elements: first, the story has to make sense; second, it would need to honor the tone and style Gunn established; and third, Gunn himself would have to give his approval. Without these elements, it’s hard to imagine Pratt revisiting the character anytime soon.

As for the DC rumors, they remain just that—rumors. However, the possibility is intriguing, especially as Gunn reshapes the DC Universe.

If Pratt were to join DC, it would be exciting to see what kind of character he could take on. Given his range and charisma, he could fit into a variety of roles, from a wise-cracking anti-hero to a more serious figure. But for now, Marvel fans will have to wait and see if “The Legendary Star-Lord” does indeed return.

His future as Peter Quill remains uncertain, but his deep respect for James Gunn and the special tone of the Guardians movies suggests that if Star-Lord does come back, it will be under the right circumstances. Whether Pratt eventually suits up for DC or stays in the MCU, one thing is clear—his superhero days are far from over.