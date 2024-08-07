Guests Struggle To Breathe at Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort guests online recently discussed their experiences staying at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort. Not everyone enjoyed their immersive trip to Central Florida’s version of New Orleans…

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort is divided into two sections: French Quarter and Riverside. Port Orleans French Quarter celebrates the history and vibrance of the iconic New Orleans district, while Port Orleans Riverside evokes the lush calmness of rural Louisiana.

Each Disney Resort hotel offers its own transportation to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Guests can walk between the Moderate Resort hotels along the Sassagoula River—don’t forget to grab some beignets!

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort guests on Reddit shared their thoughts on Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter.

“Port Orleans (both resorts) are incredibly themed and beautiful resorts that feel like their own vacation away from the busy-ness of the parks,” said Redditor u/IDriveAZamboni. “They’re very Disney.”

“Port Orleans is one of the most ‘Disney’ resorts there is,” u/LOFan80 agreed. “The whole resort has fantastic theming that is carried all the way through. A fully themed pool and beautiful grounds.”

Some said the real magic at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort lies within its cast members.

“We love Riverside and its our fave,” u/alternageek wrote. “The staff there are amazing and helpful. Totally brought us into the bubble the moment we got into the lobby.”

But not everyone enjoyed their time on the “Bayou.” Some Disney Parks fans felt the Moderate Resort hotels weren’t “Disney” enough.

“It doesn’t feel very Disney unlike the All Star resorts and Art of Animation,” u/East-Area-7267 argued. “…It seems too much like the kind of resort we stay in when we go to places like Miami and Maine and not the kind of ones you’d see in Disney.”

“Honestly, PO is my least favorite resort,” u/Dizzy_Ice2938 replied. “It’s just like staying in a swamp.

Another said they’d never return to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort after struggling to breathe in their hotel room.

“Room was musty as hell walking in,” said u/Terrible_Tutor. “Never again.”

