‘Gravity Falls’ Leaks New Episode Title

Alex Hirsch absolutely broke the internet after the release of The Book of Bill, but are we really getting a third season of Gravity Falls? After days and days of rummaging through the codes and clues, one fan might have blown the mystery wide open.

The Book of Bill is a chaotic, interactive, and surprisingly mature tome in which the villainous and charismatic Bill Cipher tells his own twisted version of the show’s central narrative, filled with puzzles, ciphers, and secrets from the Gravity Falls universe. However, among the book’s twists and turns, fans were also treated to a hidden website with a decoded password (TJEckleburg).

Related: Iconic Disney Channel Franchise Wraps Production After 12 Years

Since uncovering the mysterious countdown clock (still running), the fanbase has been up to their necks in theories and speculation as to whether or when season three will or won’t be revealed. In true Gravity Falls fashion, the answer is buried deep within the confines of an enigma wrapped in a question and concealed in a Barnes and Noble exclusive tome.

The answer true answer might not lie in the pages of Bill Cipher’s tell-all book but rather in the code for the countdown’s website. In the footage below, @meech_scales explains one of the most damning pieces of evidence and how it reveals the new title for the first episode.

“We’ll Meet Again” in ‘Gravity Falls’

This writer will not pretend he understands the ins and outs of computer code language, but there is certainly something afoot if what the creator says is true. If Alex Hirsch is willing to push the fanbase into pouring this much investment, there has to be something big going on.

Related: Disney+ Hints at Original Adult Animated Series

It should also be noted that this doesn’t just stop at the book, the website, or the source code, as even things on Disney+ and some of the cast’s social media accounts (like Jason Ritter’s) are linked to the massive conspiracy. After such a massive response, there can only be one outcome.

Will Gravity Falls Get a Season 3?

At this point in the game, there are only two outcomes of this situation. Either this has all been a massively genius (yet infuriating) marketing scheme, or Disney and Hirsch are preparing to finally drop a new season or spinoff that ultimately changes the lore of the Gravity Falls universe. There is simply too much time, effort, creativity, and money invested in the whole ordeal for it to be anything else.

Related: ‘Gravity Falls,’ ‘Owl House,’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Keep Disney Weird

While we might not see Dipper, Mable, Soos, or Grunkle Stan in the immediate future, Bill Cipher and his otherworldly antics have certainly stirred up the fanbase to build more than enough hype. With his return, the Pines family and the rest of their friends and allies can’t be too far behind.

Is Disney taking us back to the Mystery Shack? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!