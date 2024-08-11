Historic Theme Park To Shut down After 100 Years of Operation

A theme park operating for nearly 100 years is closing its doors forever.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier Shutting Down After Nearly 100 Years of Operation

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a landmark amusement park established in 1929 by David Gillian, has been a staple of Ocean City since its inception. Gillian, who arrived in Ocean City in 1914, created the park as a prominent feature near the start of the commercial Boardwalk on 6th Street.

Historically, the park has been an integral part of the community, with grand openings and pre-season sales attracting large crowds stretching for several blocks.

Additionally, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has provided summer employment for numerous local youths and, in recent years, has also employed many workers from Eastern Europe.

David Gillian began his career as a musician at C. Elwood Carpenter’s Dance Club, also known as The Casino, above the Moorlyn Theater on the old Boardwalk. In 1917, he transitioned to the Hippodrome pier and performed with Robin Robinson’s Orchestra.

The Hippodrome featured a movie theater, vaudeville acts, dancing, and children’s amusements. A fire in October 1927 destroyed the Hippodrome, and the damaged Boardwalk was rebuilt in 1928. In 1930, Gillian established a Fun Deck at Plymouth Place and the Boardwalk, featuring a Ferris wheel and a carousel.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a beloved family-operated amusement park on Ocean City’s Boardwalk for 94 years, will close after this summer due to financial difficulties, the owner announced on Friday.

Jay Gillian, who also serves as Ocean City’s mayor, revealed in a Facebook message that it has become financially unfeasible despite his efforts to keep the park operational through increasing challenges. Gillian stated that the multi-year lease will be terminated in a few months, and as the property is no longer his, he cannot comment on its future.

Gillian has been involved with the park since he was 13 years old. In his announcement, Gillian regretted closing Gillian’s Wonderland Pier and 6th Street Pizza and Grill, marking the end of 47 years of work on the Ocean City Boardwalk. He highlighted the park’s 94-year legacy and the special memories it has created for many, including his family.

The park is known for its distinctive white and red castle facade and its 144-foot Giant Wheel, a prominent feature visible from miles away, including the Garden State Parkway. Among its attractions is a historic carousel built in 1926.

Gillian assured us that ride tickets would remain valid through the fall when the business ceased operations. He thanked his employees for their dedication and shared personal reflections on the cherished moments with his family and employees.

In 2021, Gillian formed a partnership with Eustace Mita, Chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts, following the park’s bankruptcy and risk of auction. Icona Resorts operates boutique hotels in Avalon, Cape May, and Wildwood Crest. Mita expressed surprise at the park’s closure, noting that the Gillian family had explained the financial impossibility of continuing operations.

He reminisced about his family’s 80-year history with the park, recalling visits with his children and grandchildren. Mita had proposed a $150 million beachfront hotel project next to Gillian’s Pier in 2023, but Gillian, as mayor at the time, opposed the proposal due to zoning concerns. Mita indicated that the future of the landmark site would be evaluated thoroughly, emphasizing the intention to provide it with first-class treatment.

1957, Gillian retired, passing the business to his sons, Bob and Roy. Roy Gillian left the family business in 1965 to create Wonderland Pier at 6th Street and the Boardwalk, where Stainton’s Playland had previously burned down.

The new pier initially featured 10 rides and a parking lot. Roy Gillian was elected mayor of Ocean City in 1985 and retired from politics in 1989. He became the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) president in 1994. Roy’s son, Jay Gillian, was elected mayor of Ocean City in 2010.