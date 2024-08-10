Disney World’s New Attraction Marks Big Departure for Opening-Day Character

The newest attraction to open at the Magic Kingdom marks a major change for an iconic theme park character.

While home to iconic rides and attractions like Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean, Magic Kingdom park’s most historic and unique experience may be the Country Bear Jamboree.

This cute and crass show featured a variety of musically inclined animatronic bears and critters who took guests on a melodic trip through the South, featuring several songs that were sure to blow guests’ Mickey Ears right off their heads.

However, Country Bear Jamboree closed permanently earlier that year, marking a new chapter for both Magic Kingdom Park and Walt Disney World in general.

The Walt Disney Company first announced it would be changing its iconic Country Bears attraction in 2023. The decades-old attraction would receive a new coat of paint and several scenery changes. The largest change would impact the actual music featured in the show.

In the new attraction, which is officially called Country Bear Musical Jamboree, the Country Bears will take on a variety of popular Disney songs, giving them their own unique spin.

In the weeks since the attraction’s reopening, guests have poured in to experience the Country Bears’ newest show. However, superfans may have wondered what happened to Sammy, as he is not found in his usual location.

In response to a post from reporter Scott Gustin, Twitter/X user AParkMind shared their concern over the whereabouts of Sammy, the adorable little raccoon who sat atop Henry’s top hat.

I am happy that the country bear jamboree is here to stay and love the new looks. But we did they need to get ride of Sammy? RIP little guy

Sammy still makes an appearance during the show but is not found at the top of Henry’s hat, but rather down next to Henry as the two indulge in some new musical stylings. Sammy even gets his own little hat in the new attraction.

Despite Country Bear Jamboree being a staple of the Walt Disney World Resort for decades, opening along with the rest of the park in 1971, the bears have has been quite controversial. Several songs in the show have grown more problematic over the years, with many considering the show inappropriate. Certain characters within the show have also been labeled “offensive” as well.

While sometimes crass and even offensive, Disney’s Country Bears was an incredibly unique and fun experience not found anywhere else, making its closure a hard pill to swallow for many longtime fans.

Disney’s new Country Bear Musical Jamboree officially opened earlier this summer and has been quite a big hit among guests, even if it’s not the same show they may remember from previous trips.

