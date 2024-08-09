Disney World’s Decision to Bring Back Racially Controversial Attraction Draws Criticism

Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back a recently shuttered attraction after an extended overhaul. This is set to cause a stir amongst the fanbase, as many have called it a “historically racist” attraction. Let’s see what your thoughts are on this.

The Walt Disney Company recently introduced a new attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which officially opened on June 28, 2024. This launch followed previews for cast members and Annual Passholders. The addition replaces Splash Mountain, a change that has sparked criticism from some fans who claim it reflects Disney’s focus on diversity and inclusion at the expense of traditional storytelling.

This sentiment has extended beyond the theme parks, affecting the company’s studio output. Although Disney has not confirmed these allegations, CEO Bob Iger has emphasized the importance of prioritizing storytelling while acknowledging the value of messaging. Disney World and other Central Florida theme parks have undergone numerous updates to address historical issues and promote inclusivity.

Among these attractions is the Jungle Cruise, a historic ride that has been part of Walt Disney World since its opening day 52 years ago. Situated in Adventureland alongside notable attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, the Jungle Cruise offers guests a humorous and engaging journey through a jungle guided by a skipper who shares entertaining stories about the landscape and its inhabitants.

According to the latest refurbishment schedule, the Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will reopen on October 18, 2024, following an extended closure. The popular attraction will be out of service from August 26, 2024, through October 17, 2024.

During this period, no significant changes to the show are anticipated, although recent permits have been filed with contractor Underwater Engineering Services, Inc. for various updates.

Despite recent enhancements to the Jungle Cruise’s scenes, the ride has not been refurbished significantly since 2017. In addition to the Jungle Cruise closure, Big Thunder Mountain is expected to soon close for refurbishment, potentially leaving the Magic Kingdom without two of its major high-capacity attractions in September. The dates for Big Thunder Mountain’s closure have not yet been announced.

In 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced plans to revamp Jungle Cruise to address its culturally insensitive elements. Since its debut on Disneyland Resort’s opening day in Anaheim, California, the attraction’s problematic aspects have also been present on the East Coast.

Originally, Jungle Cruise featured Trader Sam, a shrunken head kiosk, and depictions of African “headhunters,” which drew significant criticism over time, especially following the overhaul of Splash Mountain, which was inspired by the controversial “Song of the South.”

Disney’s decision to update Jungle Cruise aimed to eliminate “tribal caricatures and negative depictions of native people,” as reported by Variety.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Carmen Smith of Walt Disney Imagineering explained the motivation behind the changes in 2021, stating that Imagineers are responsible for ensuring that the experiences and stories they create reflect diverse voices and perspectives from around the world.

Disney is undertaking significant updates to its attractions to address and minimize negative portrayals of various groups and individuals. While some traditionalists argue that removing these depictions, whether offensive or not, erases history, Disney’s goal is to ensure that its resorts remain welcoming to all guests.

The company aims to create an environment where everyone can enjoy their experience without encountering harmful stereotypes or offensive content.

To remain relevant and sensitive to contemporary standards, Disney must continue to update the Jungle Cruise to address historical and cultural insensitivities. The attraction, a long-standing fixture at Disney parks, has faced criticism for its outdated and problematic depictions of Indigenous peoples and other cultures.

To align with modern values of inclusivity and respect, Disney will need to revise the ride’s content and imagery further, ensuring that it reflects current social awareness and promotes a positive, accurate representation of diverse cultures.