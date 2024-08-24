Disney Quietly Erases Traces of Iconic Florida Theme Park Mascot

Traces of one of Disney World’s most iconic characters have vanished.

While the Walt Disney World Resort features a wide range of dark rides, few match the uniqueness of Journey Into Imagination with Figment.

The original version of the ride, Journey Into Imagination, opened in 1983 and quickly became a fan-favorite at EPCOT. Over the following decades, the ride would undergo two major refurbishments, one in 1999 and one just a few years later in 2002.

While still fun, the current iteration of the ride, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, is a far cry from the original in many ways. During its overhaul in 2001, the attraction was shortened by several minutes and given a shinier, more kid-friendly aesthetic.

The story of the ride was also changed, this time focusing more on the Imagination Institute, a fictional scientific facility based on uncovering the secrets of imagination and the five senses. The attraction is hosted by Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) and takes guests on a riveting adventure through various labs.

Journey Into Imagination with Figment has become one of the more controversial parts of Walt Disney World, with many hardcore fans feeling disappointed by the current state of the ride.

However, the ride now faces more controversy following the decision to remove references to Figment from the attraction itself.

Disney Removes References to Figment in EPCOT

Figment’s footsteps have been removed from Journey Into Imagination, according to a new photo shared by Twitter/X user van_more_. The change happened earlier this month and came without any prior warning or notice from Disney.

As guests exit Journey Into Imagination With Figment, little purple footsteps can be seen on the walls. Guests can follow these footsteps all the way down the hall until they enter ImageWorks, a play area designed for guests of all ages.

Figment footprints are gone 😔 pic.twitter.com/umhJxSvUhW — van (@van_more_) August 21, 2024

While it’s a rather small detail, these footsteps helped bring the Imagination Institute and Figment alive and were originally added during a refurbishment in 2017. It’s unknown if this decision will be temporary or permanent.

Journey Into Imagination With Figment is a popular and controversial ride. Many fans consider its current state disappointing and lackluster and have been hoping for a major overhaul.

The possibility of a Figment refurbishment seems more and more likely and has been rumored for years, though the attraction was noticeably absent from Disney’s past several D23 events.

Disney teased a Figment overhaul last year, but an upgrade is yet to be officially announced.

