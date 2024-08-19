Disney’s Nostalgia Brings in the Older Guests, but Has Disney Lost Gen Z?

At this year’s D23 Expo, there was plenty of excitement about the new things happening at The Walt Disney Company, Disney World, and the Disneyland Resort. However, many observers noticed something missing from the ultimate Disney fan event.

Many outside observers noticed that the crowd at the D23 Expo was decidedly older and lacked Gen Z representation. This left observers wondering why Gen Z wasn’t there at the event that was meant to bring together Disney fans worldwide.

Gen Z is generally defined as anyone born between 1997 and 2012. That would make them anywhere from 27 to 12 at this point.

This generation missed the second Golden Age of Walt Disney Animation Studios films. It grew up around the 2008 financial crisis, making a trip to Disney World or the D23 Expo difficult.

One of Gen Z’s major complaints is that Disney has become too reliant on sequels, and younger fans want something different. This is the generation that made Barbie (2023) a billion-dollar film.

Regarding theme parks, Gen Z is looking for something more interactive and new, which sometimes goes against what The Walt Disney Company has done for the last 100 years.

Disney relies heavily on nostalgia to lure guests into Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The rides and attractions at these theme parks also rely on that same nostalgia, which is why so many older generations return yearly.

For its part, The Walt Disney Company says that it has made inroads with the younger generation.

Disney’s chief brand officer, Asad Ayaz, told The Guardian:

This is an audience that is heavily on their devices. Disney is making sure that not only do we have the right kind of movies and shows for this important audience, but also making sure we are on the platforms where gen Z spends the most amount of time, whether that is TikTok or Instagram or Snapchat or gaming.

So, how does Disney make inroads with young people? That is the billion-dollar question that Disney must answer. Its partnership with Fortnite is one way to connect with a generation raised on electronic devices.

The honest answer to Disney’s question will take decades to come. Will Gen Z return to Disney Parks or watch Disney movies when they become parents?

With the first half of Gen Z starting to have kids now, Disney will learn if it has done enough to bring in the next generation of fans.

Do you think Gen Z is as invested in Disney as previous generations?