ABC Star Slams Donald Trump’s Controversial Running Mate

For almost thirty years, the women of ABC’s hit show The View have been tackling all the hot topics, ranging from entertainment to politics and everything in between.

They have also interviewed everyone from former President Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose, Michael B. Jordan, and so many more. They never shy away from controversial topics and questions, which is partly why it has been so successful for so long.

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Stuns Audience With ‘Sister Act’ Reboot

The View is currently hosted by comedian Joy Behar, actress Whoopi Goldberg, lawyer Sunny Hostin, television host Sara Haines, former political strategist Ana Navarro, and former political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin. The women are all very passionate about what they believe in, which has led to some heated arguments, especially over politics.

However, they can currently agree on one thing —their extreme dislike for Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

Related: Controversial Ex ‘View’ Host Calls Former Cohosts “Crazy”, Threatens to Sue

Recently, a video has resurfaced of the conservative Senator Vance attacking women who do not have children. The comments were made during an interview that Vance did with Tucker Carlson in 2021.

During the interview, he said, “We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

The interview has garnered a TON of backlash, but not just from childless women. Those who have stepchildren took offense to the fact that they were not considered “real” mothers’. Then, there are the women who are unable to have children because of medical problems, and the women who have lost children.

The comments did not escape the women of The View, and outspoken host Whoopi Goldberg had a few thoughts on the matter. In fact, she put it bluntly — “What the hell?!”

“Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot. How dare you. You never had a baby; your wife had a baby. But, you never had a baby, so you know nothing about this. How dare you. Women? You heard how he thinks of you. This is not good for you, J.D. Now, what the hell?”

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Admits To Disposing Of Human Remains On Iconic Disneyland Ride

Ms. Goldberg was not the only View cohost who was disgusted by Vance’s comments. Although she sits on the opposite side of the political aisle — and was even an aide to former President Trump — Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that his comments were despicable.

“I am hearing from so many girlfriends, lifelong Republicans, who are so offended by it. Because if you’re a woman of about my age, your mid-30s, the most common thing that my friends are dealing is infertility, miscarriages, struggling to get pregnant, wanting to and it not happening, or people who so badly want to get married but they haven’t met the right partner yet.” “How dare you denigrate them and say that they are not as valuable, they don’t have as much of a stake in this society. And finally, how dare you come for cat ladies? The cover of Time magazine [was] Taylor Swift, the ultimate, fabulous cat lady!”

Related: Controversial Disney Star Blasts “Anti-White” Comments

Goldberg ended the heated segment by reminding Mr. Vance that there are a number of Presidents who did not have any children or had no biological children. No president in history has given birth, so it seemed odd to mention that Vice President Kamala Harris had not.

“You know who else didn’t have [biological] kids? George Washington, the father of our nation. You know what he did? Like Kamala, he raised Martha’s children. He raised them with her. James Polk had no children, James Buchanan, Andrew Jackson [had no biological children], because none of them could have kids. Children are very important to us as a nation … we pay taxes not for the stuff that’s for us, but how we help other people.”

The women of The View were not the only ones who garnered attention for calling him out. Actress Jennifer Aniston also released a statement. In it, she revealed that she had gone through a number of fertility treatments, but was unable to conceive. She told Senator Vance that she hoped his own daughter never struggled with her own fertility journey.

Since his comments began going viral, Mr Vance has not backed down or apologized. In fact, he has doubled down, saying that those people who are parents should have more of a say in voting. He said that he wanted to give their children the right to vote through their parents. He has not said anything about men who do not have children meaning less to the United States.

What do you think about Whoopi Goldberg’s and Alyssa Farah Griffin’s comments? Let us know in the comments!