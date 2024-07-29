No-Fly Order Issued, U.K. Residents Banned From Disney World Vacations Amid Airport Takeover

If you are from the United Kingdom, specifically the Gatwick area, and are planning on traveling to Disney World or anywhere by plane today, be aware that an airport takeover has commenced, disrupting flight schedules.

For millions of visitors each year, Orlando International Airport (MCO) serves as the gateway to a world of theme park magic. Situated in the heart of Florida, MCO is the primary entry point for travelers eager to experience the thrills and excitement of Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and numerous other captivating attractions.

This bustling airport accommodates a staggering number of travelers, processing an impressive 50.2 million passengers in 2022 alone.

While some opt to drive, the majority of Disney World guests fly into MCO, beginning their vacation adventure as soon as they land. Previously, the Magical Express, a complimentary Disney-operated shuttle service, transported guests staying at Disney resorts directly from the airport to their hotel. This seamless service added a touch of Disney magic to the arrival process but was discontinued in January 2022.

Currently, guests have various transportation options upon arrival at MCO. Mears Connect, a shuttle service operated by a long-standing Disney partner, offers a convenient and familiar choice. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft provide flexibility and convenience, while traditional taxi services are also available at the airport.

Although the Magical Express no longer greets guests upon arrival, the spirit of Disney remains vibrant within Orlando International Airport. Each terminal features lively Disney gift shops filled with themed merchandise that ignites vacation excitement. Eye-catching billboards showcasing iconic Disney characters and attractions further build anticipation for the adventures ahead.

While navigating arrival options might seem like a minor detail, it plays a crucial role in shaping the overall guest experience, which is why airline issues can be a massive problem for travelers.

Lately, we have share the ongoing airline issues that have plagued Orlando International Airport, as well as other American airports. The recent Microsoft outage hit airlines hard, delaying and canceling hundreds of flights causing a crisis for travelers. In Orlando, we tend to see weather play a massive issue in delayed flights as it is common for daily storms to bombard Central Florida throughout the summer.

Now, it seems that the airline issue at hand is not happening in Orlando, but rather, overseas.

A protest group called “Just Stop Oil” has now barricaded themselves at the Gatwick Airport, blocking the departure gates.

“🚨 BREAKING: GATWICK DEPARTURE GATES BLOCKED ✈️ 7 Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the southern terminal at Gatwick airport, joining 21 other groups in the @_oilkills international uprising. 🛢️ Demand our government Just Stop Oil by 2030 — https://t.co/xAyrqHDJYe”

🚨 BREAKING: GATWICK DEPARTURE GATES BLOCKED ✈️ 7 Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the southern terminal at Gatwick airport, joining 21 other groups in the @_oilkills international uprising. 🛢️ Demand our government Just Stop Oil by 2030 — https://t.co/xAyrqHDJYe pic.twitter.com/578htw3tAa — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 29, 2024

Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted operations at Gatwick Airport. The organization, collaborating with international groups, is demanding that governments establish a fossil fuel treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.

Around 8 a.m., seven Just Stop Oil supporters entered Gatwick’s South Terminal and used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates. The situation is still unfolding.

Their website reads:

“It’s time for a plan to stop burning oil, gas and coal. Failure to do so is a death sentence for millions of people already facing heat stress and drought in the global south. An act of war on island states like Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu and Antigua that have backed calls for a treaty to end fossil fuels — but face being wiped off the map by rising seas. We demand the UK government back a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty that ends the use of fossil fuels by 2030. We stopped new oil and gas. We can, and must, go further still. The climate crisis, caused by the continued burning of oil, gas and coal is an existential threat to millions of innocent people. It’s time for international action to phase it out, rapidly and equitably. We demand the UK Government commit to a legally binding international treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil gas and coal by 2030.”

The petition has 333 signatures at the time of this article’s publishing.

One of those taking action this morning is Mel Carrington, 63, a mum and former environmental consultant from Dorset, who said:

“We’ve just had the hottest three days on earth in recorded history and possibly for hundreds of thousands of years. Innocent people around the world already face extreme weather and deadly heat and no one is prepared for the societal collapse that unchecked global heating will bring. I’m terrified of what it will mean for my family and friends when there are widespread crop failures, food shortages and economic meltdowns. It will mean the breakdown of law and order, the end of the NHS and the loss of everything we depend on.”

“We need a global emergency plan to rapidly phase out fossil fuels. Our government must work with other countries and commit to signing a legally binding fossil fuel treaty to phase out oil, gas and coal by 2030 – and it must support poorer countries to get off fossil fuels too.”

The Oil Kills international movement has been active at airports worldwide. So far, 21 groups across 12 countries have staged actions at 17 airports.

The Oil Kills international campaign began last Wednesday, coinciding with a week when the world’s hottest day was broken twice. On the following Monday, the global average surface air temperature reached 17.15°C, surpassing the previous day’s record of 17.09°C. This new record surpassed the previous high set in July 2023.

Of course, this will affect all travel, not just Disney World vacations; nearly 1,000,000 U.K. residents travel to Disney World each year, with multiple Orlando flights going out daily. Thankfully, according to FlightAware, only four flights have been canceled so far.

Have you ever had a flight to Disney World get canceled?