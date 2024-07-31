Extremely Rare Geomagnetic Storm Heading to Northern Portion of United States, Dozens of Theme Parks Prepare

A scarce level of a geomagnetic storm is on its way to the Northern part of the country, sending dozens of theme parks into readiness mode.

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Strong and Rare Geomagnetic Storm Set To Strike the North-Most Portions of the United States

According to multiple news sites, like CNN, a strong Northern Lights forecast suggests that the aurora borealis may be visible across parts of the U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30 and 31, following Earth-directed solar storms that resulted in what scientists call a “cannibal CME.”

A G3-rated geomagnetic storm, which is relatively rare but not as intense as the extreme G5 storm on May 10, is predicted. This type of geomagnetic storm could cause auroras to be visible in northern and upper Midwest U.S. states, ranging from New York to Idaho.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch ahead of strong geomagnetic conditions (or G3) impacting Earth on Tuesday. https://t.co/sa5gp5zFEg — WNCT (@wnct9) July 30, 2024

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch ahead of strong geomagnetic conditions (or G3) impacting Earth on Tuesday. – @wnct9 on X

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are created by the solar wind—charged particles from the sun that interact with Earth’s magnetic field, producing green and red light displays, particularly near the poles. A G3 geomagnetic storm is forecast to strike Earth on Tuesday, with G2 conditions expected on either side of this event. The storm may bring auroral displays to the U.S. as far south as Illinois and Oregon.

However, experts caution that exact predictions regarding the timing of these displays are challenging, given the complexity of multiple CMEs and the early stage of space weather forecasting. As such, aurora watchers are advised to monitor conditions on July 30 and 31 without relying heavily on specific timing predictions.

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How This Geomagnetic Storm Could Impact Theme Parks in the States Where the Aurora Lights Will Be Seen Through Today

The anticipated G3 geomagnetic storm, which is expected to trigger visible auroras across northern U.S. states on July 30 and 31, could impact theme parks in the region.

The Northern Lights, while a captivating natural phenomenon, might draw attention away from traditional evening entertainment offerings at parks, as visitors may opt to seek out views of the rare auroral displays instead. This could affect attendance at nighttime shows, parades, and other attractions that usually draw large crowds.

Additionally, the geomagnetic storm can potentially disrupt electronic systems, which could pose operational challenges for theme parks. While such disruptions are rare, the increased geomagnetic activity could interfere with GPS systems, wireless communications, and even power grids, potentially affecting ride operations and other park services. Theme parks in northern states such as New York, Ohio, and Michigan may need to prepare contingency plans to ensure smooth operations during the storm’s peak activity.

If you plan on visiting the following theme parks between today and tomorrow, be sure to prepare for the possibility of something happening that might affect your vacation plans:

LEGOLAND New York Resort

Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Seabreeze Amusement Park

Cedar Point

Michigan’s Adventure

Cedar Valley’s Wild Frontier Fun Park

Nelis’ Dutch Village

King’s Island

Other theme parks like Dorney Park, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland in Los Angeles, Holiday World, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld San Diego, Wildwater Kingdom, Universal Studios Florida, Riverfront Park, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld Orlando, and more will not be seeing this beautiful spectacle this evening.

So no thrill of seeing the Northern Lights for them, other than the already live entertainment offerings, group activities, long park hours, seasonal events, discounts, and family fun that the theme parks have daily.

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Theme parks in New York, Ohio, and Michigan might be gearing up for the rare opportunity to offer guests a unique experience as the anticipated G3 geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights into view.

Several parks in these states are planning special events to coincide with the storm, providing visitors with designated viewing areas to witness the aurora borealis. These events aim to blend the natural spectacle with the parks’ entertainment offerings, making for an unforgettable evening.

In New York, theme parks are considering extending their hours and offering themed activities such as aurora-viewing parties. These gatherings may include expert talks on the science behind the Northern Lights, live music, and refreshments, creating a festive atmosphere as guests wait for the light show to begin. Similarly, Ohio parks could utilize open spaces and higher vantage points, ensuring visitors can view the sky best.

Michigan’s theme parks, located further north, could expect to have some of the best visibility of the auroras. Parks in this region should prepare to host special late-night events, complete with guided tours and stargazing sessions, allowing guests to appreciate the celestial phenomenon fully.

Some parks would benefit from bundled packages that include access to the park’s attractions and the Northern Lights viewing areas, providing a comprehensive experience highlighting the natural and artificial wonders on display.

If only…Should theme parks provide some kind of ticket deal or special event to view rare vents like the one mentioned in this article? Comment down below and let us know your thoughts!