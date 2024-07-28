Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

It has been one year since iconic Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor was found unresponsive in her flat in South London. Emergency services were called shortly after she was found, but sadly, they were unable to revive O’Connor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was just 56 years old.

Initially, the Southwark Coroner’s Court announced that no foul play was suspected, but an autopsy would be performed to confirm that her death was the result of natural causes.

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Now, after months of waiting, the singer’s autopsy report is finally complete, and her exact cause of death has been confirmed.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Sinéad O’Connor died of “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

On Wednesday, July 24, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s death was formally registered by her former husband John Reynolds in Lambeth, London, per the Irish Independent. Senior coroner for Inner South London Julian Morris certified her death following a post-mortem examination, according to the outlet.

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Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Connor was born in the Irish capital of Dublin on December 8, 1966. Sadly, she did not have an easy life and grew up with an incredibly abusive mother. Her mother died in a car crash when Ms. O’Connor was just 18 years old.

Throughout her troubled life, O’Connor struggled with her mental health and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder. She also tried numerous times to commit suicide. The first time was when she was 33 years old and going through a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband.

In 2015, Ms. O’Connor revealed that she had reached an “all-time low.” She had been diagnosed with endometriosis and had to undergo a complete and radical hysterectomy. However, that same year, she did celebrate becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Then, in 2016, she disappeared for days and left a cryptic note for her older son. However, she was eventually found safe.

In 2022, the singer suffered what would be one of the biggest tragedies in her life. On January 6 of that year, Ms. O’Connor revealed that her 17-year-old son had taken his own life. Just days later, she was admitted to the hospital and revealed that she had, once again, tried to take her own life so she could be with her son.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, there is help at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741-741 (the Crisis Text Line). Those searching for help can also dial 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.