‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Doesn’t Think Their Beloved Character Should Return

In 2003, Disney brought one of its most iconic attractions to life and created one of its most iconic film franchises — Pirates of the Caribbean. The film starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. While Captain Jack Sparrow was the star of all five films in the franchise, there are a number of other characters who fans came to know and love.

One of those characters was Captain Hector Barbossa, played by Geoffrey Rush.

In the first Pirates film, The Curse of the Black Pearl, Captain Barbossa played the villain. Barbossa and his crew of undead pirates would pillage and plunder, taking what they could and giving nothing back. They then search out Elizabeth Swann when the necklace she is wearing calls to them. The necklace is the final piece of Aztec gold that they need to return in order to return to life.

Despite his villainous start, Captain Barbossa quickly became a fan favorite and starred in the rest of the franchise’s films: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

For years, Disney has been working on developing Pirates of the Caribbean 6, despite the mess with Johnny Depp and his legal fight with ex-wife Amber Heard. And while we don’t know if Disney and Depp will be able to mend fences and bring Captain Jack back for Pirates 6, it’s possible that Captain Barbossa won’t be back either.

In a recent interview with Collider, Rush said that he didn’t think Barbossa should come back because his story is finished.

As you may remember, in Dead Men Tell No Tales, Barbossa has managed to amass somewhat of a pirate empire. He has multiple ships under his command, and things seem to be going relatively well. However, when his ships and his crew are attacked by the ghost ship, the Silent Mary, he is forced to go to battle against the infamous Captain Salazar.

In the end, Barbossa sacrifices himself to save Jack and a young woman named Carina, who Barbossa has learned is his daughter. So, his story should be finished, right?

In the interview, Rush said:

He tells us, “I wouldn’t let them do that in the last film because I said, ‘I sacrificed my life for my daughter.’ You can’t just suddenly go, ‘We’re gonna bring him back.’” This effort to maintain Barbossa’s redemption arc seriously hinders the prospect of bringing this character back into the fold.

However, he’s not above Disney having a little fun with his character. He thought about William Shakespeare, and that’s when the idea came to him.

“But I did come up with a good idea, which is classically based. Hamlet’s father comes back as a ghost, and I just said, ‘I can come back…'”

At this time, we do not know if any of the film’s original stars will return to reprise their roles. Both Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writer Terry Rossio have been very open about their desire to bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack.

Things were bad for a while between Disney and Mr. Depp, as Depp felt Disney had turned its back on him. However, insiders on both sides have said that things might not be as frosty as they were a couple of years ago.

