Disney World Allows Sexual Content at Florida Theme Parks, Reports Confirm

Matching shirts are a tradition for many Walt Disney World Resort guests. Whether they feature the classic Mickey Mouse head or a movie-specific theme, it’s impossible to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney Springs without seeing families in identical clothing.

Family shirts might be a little eye-roll-inducing, but they’re generally not problematic–at least, they didn’t used to be. Unfortunately, some Disney Parks guests report increasingly provocative-themed shirts.

In a discussion on Reddit last week, Disney Parks fans shared their uncomfortable experiences with other guests’ clothing.

Innuendos on Shirts at Walt Disney World

Many of the shirts were sexual in nature, which guests found inappropriate around children. u/beefofeefo saw a man wearing a shirt that read, “Your favorite Disney princess calls me Daddy.”

A popular submission was a set of shirts that read “I Want The D” and “I Gave Her The D” in Disney’s signature font. Still, other matching couples’ shirts made the list.

“There was a couple – wife’s shirt says ‘I’m just here to ride Dumbo’ – husband’s shirt said ‘I’m Dumbo,’” u/Plastic-Parsley-6778 recalled. “Horrendous.”

u/BigMax was puzzled by an explicitly sexual set of shirts that weren’t Disney-themed:

“I was amazed they hadn’t been asked to leave or change clothes.The back of the guys shirt said “My wife has a nice a$$” and the back of her shirt said “I have a nice a$$”. (And they weren’t censored.) …It’s doubly annoying because it just felt so un-Disney to me, just tone deaf to the way other people are trying to enjoy the parks. But also.. it wasn’t even funny. There was no joke there, no pun, no clever play on words. Not even a picture of a donkey or something. Just the text. I know they probably felt really proud of themselves buying those and putting them on that day for some reason, I just don’t know what the reason is.”

Disney Parks fans were disgusted.

“How are some of these inappropriate shirts even allowed at Disney?” u/HalfSugarMilkTea argued. “Seems like wearing something openly referencing drugs or sex go wildly against the family-friendly environment.”

“As a male parent this endlessly pervasive ‘chucklef**k’ culture we have in the USA is exhausting,” said u/KILL_MAIM_BURN. “These people have the humor level of a 12 year old and it’s all extremely cringe. You’re at an amusement park with tons of kids around. Wear sh*t that isn’t disgusting.”

Bringing Politics to Walt Disney World

The other most common complaint was guests wearing political clothing to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

“Saw a family of four: the father was wearing a ‘thin blue line”’ shirt with a Punisher logo wearing Mickey ears, and his two little girls were wearing dresses of the same design,” u/rushandblue wrote.

“Easily the worst,” u/nuancetroll replied.

“My last trip to [Walt Disney World Resort] I saw some hick walking around with a shirt that had ‘Alpha Male’ emblazoned on it,” u/Financial_Cheetah875 recalled. “He just had to tell us all it wasn’t his idea to come there.”

The Disney Dress Code prohibits any clothing that bears offensive symbols or could pose a safety risk to other guests, and enforcement is up to individual Disney cast members. If you’re unsure about taking a specific item on your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, it’s best to play it safe and choose another option.