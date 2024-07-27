Disney Following Universal to Las Vegas Isn’t as Crazy as It Sounds

It’s been a tough year for casinos in Las Vegas. First, the Tropicana closed its doors, and just last week, the Mirage Casino shut down after 34 years of operation.

There is some good news coming for the Las Vegas Boulevard casino in Sin City. Hard Rock International purchased the Mirage property and plans to turn it into a “new integrated resort.”

There’s even better news for Las Vegas: Universal will open Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round Halloween-themed resort, in 2025.

However, with all these properties available in Sin City, it raises the question of whether The Walt Disney Company will follow Universal and open something on the Las Vegas Strip.

Years ago, The Walt Disney Company heading to Las Vegas would have been a non-starter. Gambling goes against everything that Walt Disney stood for.

But that was then, and this is now. Last year, Disney announced that ESPN is partnering with PENN Entertainment to create ESPN Bet, which will offer sports gambling in 16 states when PENN is licensed.

Disney signed a $3 billion deal with PENN Entertainment. It is unclear exactly how much Disney has made since the sports gambling site went live last November.

So, it seemed far-fetched when X (formerly Twitter) user @DisneyOnParade floated the idea of a Disney World-theme casino on the Las Vegas Strip. However, the idea is not necessarily out of the realm of possibility.

Most people who reacted to the tweet believed that Disney and gambling don’t match. However, they seem to forget that Disney owns ESPN, which is currently in the business of sports gambling.

Would you be willing to stay at a Las Vegas Disney casino? pic.twitter.com/uvNwF0SFFF — Buzz Bradley 🌐 (@DisneyOnParade) July 24, 2024

However, the idea has some merit, and Disney needs to do everything possible to keep up with Universal. With Epic Universe opening soon and Universal expanding into Texas, Vegas, and the United Kingdom, Disney is already far behind its chief rival.

Las Vegas’ reputation as an only gambling destination has long since changed, and it has successfully marketed itself as an adult playground. And who better to head to Las Vegas than a Disney adult?

By now, Disney fans should have learned that CEO Bob Iger will do just about anything to increase the company’s profits. With the decline in Walt Disney World Resort attendance, Iger will have to figure out a way to fill that void, and what better way to do it than with casino gambling?

What do you think about the possibility of Disney moving further into gambling?