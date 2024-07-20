Disney Brings Back Controversial Classic Character to Theme Parks

A somewhat controversial character has returned to the Disney theme parks.

While The Caterpillar is one of several beloved characters featured in Disney’s 1951 film Alice in Wonderland, he remains one of the company’s most memorable characters to date.

Featuring a unique color scheme and his trademark pipe, Absolem The caterpillar is one of several wonderfully weird creatures Alice encounters in the film and is brought to life by an endearing performance from Richard Haydn.

Over the years, the hooka-smoking caterpillar has become one of the more notorious Disney characters, and as a result, can be found throughout the company’s theme parks.

Recently The Caterpillar was taken away from the Disneyland Paris Resort for unknown reasons, leading some to believe the character’s drug obsession may have been to blame. However, he has since returned to the resort, as revealed by DLP Report on Twitter/X.

Absolem / The Caterpillar has returned to Alice’s Curious Labyrinth, with most of the original effects:

While still a beloved part of a classic Disney animated film, The Caterpillar is undoubtedly one of the company’s more controversial characters, constantly smoking on a hookah pipe throughout the film.

This is taken one step further, considering smoking is banned in most areas inside Disney’s list of theme parks, both in the US and internationally.

The return of this character comes as the entire Disneyland Paris Resort itself is undergoing some significant changes, with several attractions and other locations closing down over the last few months.

Disneyland Paris features two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and a dedicated shopping and dining center called Disney Village. Both theme parks and Disney Village are receiving extensive upgrades, including the addition of new rides, stores, shops, restaurants, and attractions.

Perhaps the most notable expansion coming to the resort is World of Frozen, a land based on Disney’s iconic and imitated Frozen franchise.

This massive new land will invite guests to live out their own Frozen-themed adventures as they explore the kingdom of Arendelle and encounter iconic characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

“With an unprecedented level of immersion and powerful storytelling, the latest experiences delivered across the park already reflect this new creative vision,” says Disney. “Among the breathtaking experiences that will be offered in the future, World of Frozen is going to take guests on a journey to the kingdom of Arendelle with its colorful facades and remarkable North Mountain that are gradually coming into view.”

The home of this new land, Walt Disney Studios Park, will be renamed as part of this expansion. Once World of Frozen opens, Walt Disney Studios will be known as Disney Adventure World, a name that gives Disney even more freedom to design and build more magical rides, attractions, and experiences.

This new name was unveiled earlier this year, and though certain fans weren’t thrilled by the announcement, Disney Adventure World will mark an exciting new chapter in Disneyland Parks Resort history.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?