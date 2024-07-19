Disney Announces Volume 2 of ‘The Acolyte’

Just days after concluding its controversial first season, new developments from Disney and Lucasfilm announced the release of The Acolyte:Volume 2, much to the surprise of Star Wars fans everywhere. However, it’s not what most are expecting.

For those still catching up, The Acolyte is a mystery thriller set in the High Republic era following Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) as he investigates a series of crimes, leading to the discovery of a sinister plot involving the twins Osha/Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and other members of the Jedi Order. As promising as the concept was, it failed to live up to audience expectations, and a second season is reportedly “unlikely.”

While the show’s conclusion leaves room for potential sequels, poor viewership numbers, critical reception, and backlash surrounding both Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and showrunner Leslye Headland will ultimately be what puts the project in the ground. That said, fans are getting a second helping as of today.

The Acolyte: Sounds of the Sith

While we might not see an actual second season, a second volume was indeed announced for the show’s soundtrack. Releasing a month after the first installment, the new album completes the cycle and debuts the score for episodes 5-8.

While the fanbase might be less than thrilled with the series, Disney music enthusiasts are eating well as Disney and Lucasfilm revealed the new set of music from the controversial series, as well as a compilation album featuring all 94 tracks from the series. What’s On Disney Plus shares the announcement in the following statement:

“The album features the show’s original music composed by Michael Abels, who has previously worked on ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us.’ The soundtrack also includes the end credits song, “Power Of Two”, which has been performed by Victoria Monet.”

The official track list from the new album includes:

1. Power of Two (End Credit Version) – Victoria Monet (4:06)

2. Awake in the Aftermath (1:22)

3. Multicolored Lightsaber Battle (3:05)

4. You Are No Jedi / You Are Under Arrest (3:15)

5. Dual-Wielding Duel (2:43)

6. Battle in Red Green & Blue (2:37)

7. A Horrifying Reveal (3:09)

8. I’ve Accepted My Darkness (1:40)

9. Two Sisters / Two Stories (4:14)

10. Leaving Khofar (1:52)

11. What Extraordinary Beings We Are (2:31)

12. Prisoner in Paradise (2:33)

13. Beach Walk (1:19)

14. Code Zero (1:34)

15. Bazil Suspects (0:53)

16. The Lagoon (3:46)

17. Mae in Disguise (2:01)

18. Bazil & Pip Strike Back (1:26)

19. This Is Who You Are (3:26)

20. Have You Told Me Everything (2:48)

21. A Ship Departs / A Ship Arrives (1:31)

22. Interpreting a Battlefield (2:16)

23. You’re Going to Listen (0:59)

24. The Helmet Calls (1:25)

25. Luxuriously Dark (1:25)

26. A Noble Mission (2:23)

27. Sol Discovers the Twins (2:17)

28. Preparing to Intervene (2:54)

29. Standoff Revisited (3:03)

30. Assessments (2:37)

31. Those Girls Are the Proof (1:43)

32. The Fire Revisited (3:05)

33. A Tragic Mistake (2:50)

34. Kelnacca Attacks (4:23)

35. The Cover-Up Begins (1:46)

36. Helmet Visions (1:53)

37. Another Asteroid Field (1:36)

38. Converging on Brendok (2:45)

39. Memories Among the Ruins (3:29)

40. A Great Team (2:09)

41. Double Duel (2:49)

42. Explanation / Confession (2:06)

43. Atonement / Transformation (3:15)

44. Pursuing the Twins (2:43)

45. Rapprochement / Farewell (4:06)

46. Deceptive Elegy (2:03)

47. The Acolyte / Homage to a Master (1:51)

48. The Power of Many / End Title (3:17)

Is This the End?

The Acolyte’s soundtrack might be getting a volume two, but given the previous reports surrounding the show’s increasingly negative reception, it simply wouldn’t be in Disney’s best interest to revisit the series. Even after the show’s finale, audiences still tore the show to shreds.

According to a majority of the fanbase, the writing is lazy, there are far too many potholes between the show and the feature films like The Phantom Menace, and the theme of good versus evil is completely and hopelessly lost. Pair that with the obvious fact that Headland and Kennedy are using the Star Wars franchise as a social platform, and its a recipe for disaster.

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and that’s precisely what has happened to The Acolyte. A sequel might not be on the horizon any time soon, but that doesn’t mean both studios can’t learn from this walk on the dark side.

What did you think of The Acolyte? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!