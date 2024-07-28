CancelNetflix Trends After Founder Makes Controversial Move

For years, if you missed seeing the newest movies in the theaters, you had to wait months until they arrived at your local video rental store. Then, you had to hope that you got there right when the movie came out, or you could find yourself out of luck if all the copies were rented. You would have to make multiple trips to the store, hoping someone had returned their rented copy.

That all changed in 1997 when Netflix was introduced. The concept of Netflix was simple. You would create an account on their website and start making a list of movies that you wanted. Then, the company would send you the movie at the top of your list in the mail. Once you watched the movie, you would put it back into a prepaid envelope, and a few days later, the next movie on your list would show up.

In 2007, Netflix changed the game again when it announced its streaming service. While it didn’t always have the most recent movies, it had thousands of movies that subscribers could stream whenever they wanted. Eventually, the desire for DVDs and Blu-rays by mail faded, and Netflix became a strictly streaming business in 2023.

The love for Netflix has not died down. In fact, with its wide variety of new movies, original films, and series, it has become the most popular streaming service in the world, with almost 300 million subscribers.

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However, there is a movement by some angry subscribers to see the streamer take a huge hit.

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he would not be seeking re-election and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Since then, Harris has been working hard to secure delegates for the Democratic National Convention and raking in tens of millions of dollars in donations.

It was recently revealed that Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donated a whopping $7 million to the Harris campaign. He had been one of the people calling on President Biden to drop out of the race after a “depressing debate.” On July 23, he even tweeted his congratulations to the Vice President.

Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win

Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win — Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) July 23, 2024

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However, Hastings’ support of the Vice President and his subsequent donation to her campaign has really angered some of the company’s more conservative subscribers. In fact, they were so mad that #CancelNetflix was recently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Hey @netflix #CancelNetflix

You just lost a member since 2018 and ive had it longer with other emails. Probably shouldn’t mix business with politics.

Hey @netflix #CancelNetflix

You just lost a member since 2018 and ive had it longer with other emails. Probably shouldn’t mix business with politics. pic.twitter.com/gSr71g3UiU — Chris Thomas (@HODLfrGODL) July 27, 2024

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Some said that they were not engaged in a boycott while they were participating in the #CancelNetflix movement.

#CancelNetflix #netflix Canceled. I am not engaged in a boycott, they have every right to support whoever they want, but I can’t possibly countenance my money going to Kamala Harris who I consider to be deeply immoral, corrupt, and very antichrist in spirit and intent.

#CancelNetflix #netflix Canceled. I am not engaged in a boycott, they have every right to support whoever they want, but I can’t possibly countenance my money going to Kamala Harris who I consider to be deeply immoral, corrupt, and very antichrist in spirit and intent. pic.twitter.com/1K34mKCAup — Bill Collier Jr (@freedomregent) July 26, 2024

Of course, for every person who said they were canceling their Netflix subscription, there were those who supported Reed Hastings and found the entire thing hilarious. They were so impressed with what Hastings did that they even renewed their Netflix subscription!

Checking why #CancelNetflix is trending. Oh, he donated 7 million to Kamala Harris and MAGA is having a temper tantrum? Great incentive to sign back up. Well played Netflix 👏, I’m back after 2 years.

Checking why #CancelNetflix is trending. Oh, he donated 7 million to Kamala Harris and MAGA is having a temper tantrum? Great incentive to sign back up. Well played Netflix 👏, I’m back after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/AaX2dL3Frz — J Hunter🍁 (@MrJoKeR604) July 26, 2024

Someone pointed out that those who were mad about Hastings’ donation to Harris would be really mad to find out who else had donated to Vice President Harris in the past. That would be former President Donald Trump. Trump donated $5,000 to Harris back in 2011 and, in 2013, donated $1,000.

So MAGA wants to cancel Netflix for donating to Kamala Harris. You know who else donated to Kamala Harris? Donald Trump.

So MAGA wants to cancel Netflix for donating to Kamala Harris. You know who else donated to Kamala Harris? Donald Trump. –Alex Cole pic.twitter.com/18ERWVz1Vz — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) July 26, 2024

Not long after #CancelNetflix started trending, there were reports that the streaming service had lost more than 6 million subscribers and that its stock had fallen more than 40%. Neither of those things are true. Netflix stock remains relatively steady, and we do not know exactly how many people actually canceled their Netflix account because of Mr. Hastings’ donation.

Do you support people canceling their Netflix subscription because of the donation made by Reed Hastings? Or do you find the trend ridiculous? Let us know in the comments!