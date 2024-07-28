Close Call: Brakes Fail on Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Roller Coaster, Train Derails

Disneyland Resort guests narrowly avoided disaster after a brake issue shut down the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster. Firefighters evacuated dozens of guests after a Disney cast member looked at the problem and said it was “too close for comfort.”

Months ago, Disneyland Park’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad went viral for another bizarre incident. A Disney Park guest discovered an old photograph of a mother and child tossed aside on the roller coaster’s landscaping. Internet sleuths debated whether it was a lost memory or an intentional tribute to a late family member.

This time, no photographs were found–but memories were undoubtedly made. TikTok user @texasmusicteacher and their family got stuck on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad after a technical failure beyond attraction cast members’ paygrades.

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad train got stuck on an elevated curve. When a Disney cast member investigated the track, they remarked it was “way too close for comfort.”

Disney cast members brought guests umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun.

“They said it would be a while until they could get us down,” the Disney Park guest recalled.

Firefighters arrived and “tied the train to the track so it wouldn’t come loose” as guests evacuated.

Luckily, everyone evacuated safely, and the breakdown became a positive experience.

“The kids thought it was cool to walk the rest of the way, even though it wasn’t very far,” the guest wrote. “The firemen were so friendly and gave each of the kids a special firemen Disney button.”

“Definitely a memorable ride,” the guest concluded.

“Sounds like the train is half off the break run,” @arcadiasailor commented. “So good news is it did stop you from going into the next zone but it was close.”

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened shortly after the incident on July 10.

The brake failure comes as Walt Disney World Resort prepares to rip out the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad tracks. In preparation for the largest Magic Kingdom Park expansion ever, Imagineers allegedly plan to re-track the Frontierland roller coaster to make it safer and more enjoyable for guests.

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