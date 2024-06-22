Viral Video Exposes “Homophobic” Universal Studios Hollywood Character

A beloved character has caused outrage online after being captured performing a “homophobic” act at Universal Studios Hollywood.

While the iconic theme park in Southern California hosted the Pride is Universal event earlier this month, demonstrating the company’s support toward the LGBTQIA+ community, a group of guests recently captured a “homophobic” attack against them when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood.

TikTok user @mcelyse20 recently shared a video in which a group of guests seems to be trying to teach Lisa Simpson to glamorously open a fan at Universal Studios Hollywood, most likely in Springfield, U.S.A. near The Simpsons Ride.

While guests’ intentions were undoubtedly innocent and were trying to have fun, nothing would’ve prepared them for what happened next.

After the guests handed Lisa the fan and stepped back, the beloved Simpson turned in preparation to “slay.” Unfortunately, the swift movement made the fan slip out of Lisa’s hand, accidentally sending it flying at the guest’s crotch in what they deemed a “homophobic” act.

Of course, Lisa seemed embarrassed and apologetic, crouching and covering her face after the accident, while the guest repeatedly yelled “I’m okay, Lisa.” However, the guests took the accident with humor, captioning their video “Lisa Simpson is homophobic, confirmed.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

lisa simpson is homophobic, confirmed. #lapride

Viewers went hysterical with the hilarious accident, with many commenting it was hard to believe this “homophobic” attack had taken place in June, Pride Month.

One user commented, “The caption has me crying.” Another one added, “I’ve watched this like a million times.”

While Lisa Simpson never intended to harm guests, and likely didn’t due to the quick reaction in the video, the hilarious scene surely made a memorable experience for this group of guests.

