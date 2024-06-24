Tragic Loss: Several ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Stars Depart Franchise Permanently

Pirates of the Caribbean fans will have to pour out a glass of run to commemorate the passing of one of the film’s starring actors.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, inspired by the beloved Disneyland ride of the same name, has become a cinematic phenomenon. Blending fantasy, adventure, and historical fiction, the series captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling escapades on the high seas.

This article charts the course of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, exploring its films, its stars, its box office triumphs, and its place within the broader landscape of Disney’s cinematic treasures.

The inaugural voyage of the franchise arrived in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This swashbuckling adventure introduced audiences to Captain Jack Sparrow, an eccentric yet undeniably charming pirate portrayed by Johnny Depp. Alongside Orlando Bloom’s noble Will Turner and Keira Knightley’s determined Elizabeth Swann, Jack becomes embroiled in a thrilling quest.

The plot revolves around Will and Elizabeth seeking Jack’s help to rescue Elizabeth from the cursed Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and his crew of undead pirates. This initial film proved to be a box office smash, grossing over $654 million worldwide and establishing the Pirates of the Caribbean as a major franchise.

The following years saw the crew return for further adventures. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) reunited the core cast and introduced a fearsome new adversary: Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), a pirate captain who controls the very depths of the ocean.

Jack, facing a debt to Davy Jones, must find a way to escape his clutches before his time runs out. This sequel surpassed its predecessor at the box office, grossing over $1.06 billion worldwide.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) raised the stakes even further. With Jack captured by Davy Jones, Will and Elizabeth embark on a desperate mission to assemble the Brethren Court, a legendary gathering of the nine Pirate Lords, in order to free Jack and defeat Davy Jones. While commercially successful (grossing over $960 million globally), this film received mixed reviews compared to the previous installments.

The franchise took a turn in 2011 with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. This entry saw a partial reboot, with Johnny Depp remaining the sole original cast member.

Jack Sparrow joins forces with the enigmatic Angelica (Penélope Cruz) in a quest to find the Fountain of Youth, encountering the infamous Blackbeard (Ian McShane) along the way. While financially successful (grossing over $1.04 billion worldwide), On Stranger Tides generally received less critical acclaim.

The final film in the series to date, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), saw a new generation take center stage. Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), the son of Will and Elizabeth, seeks Jack’s help to break his father’s curse.

Javier Bardem portrays Captain Salazar, a vengeful pirate seeking revenge against Jack. This film’s box office performance was the weakest of the franchise (grossing over $794 million worldwide).

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise undeniably ranks as one of Disney’s most commercially successful ventures. The five films collectively grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide, solidifying their place as a box office powerhouse. However, their performance compared to other Disney franchises reveals a more nuanced picture.

While undeniably successful, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise doesn’t quite reach the heights of other Disney titans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example, has shattered box office records, with several films exceeding the $2 billion mark. Similarly, the Star Wars franchise, particularly the sequel trilogy, has garnered significant box office success.

Despite facing competition from other Disney juggernauts, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise carved its own niche. Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow remains iconic, and the combination of action, humor, and fantastical elements continues to resonate with audiences.

The films’ success lies not only in their thrilling adventures but also in their ability to capture the enduring allure of pirates and their swashbuckling exploits on the high seas.

Pirates of the Caribbean Stars Who Have Passed

In the past, we have had to say our goodbyes to other key actors in the franchise, devestating millions of fans around the world.

Sergio Calderón: A Legacy Beyond a Talking Head

Many moviegoers might recognize Mexican actor Sergio Calderón from his memorable role as José in Men in Black. This portrayal of an alien disguised as a head on a stick remains a striking image from the film.

However, in the realm of Pirates of the Caribbean, Calderón took on the role of Captain Eduardo Villanueva, a Pirate Lord recruited by Jack Sparrow in At World’s End. Calderón’s career spanned several decades, with appearances in classics such as Sergio Leone’s Duck, You Sucker! and the comedy The In-Laws. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 77.

David Bailie: A Loyal First Mate, Even Without Words

South African actor David Bailie brought a unique presence to the Pirates films as Cotton, a loyal member of Jack Sparrow’s crew. Mute by choice, Cotton communicated through his ever-present parrot. Bailie’s career began in the late 1960s with small roles on British television, including four appearances in the original Doctor Who.

He later found recognition with American audiences through his role in Cutthroat Island, a 1995 pirate film. Bailie continued to work steadily, appearing in films like Gladiator and The House That Jack Built. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 83.

Richard Griffiths: From Uncle Vernon to King George II

For many younger viewers, English actor Richard Griffiths is best known for his portrayal of the cruel Uncle Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter series. However, he also donned a royal crown in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, playing King George II who tasks Jack Sparrow with a crucial expedition.

Griffiths enjoyed a prolific career, with roles in films like Sleepy Hollow, Withnail & I, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. He was also a comedic force in movies like The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear. Sadly, Griffiths passed away in 2013 at the age of 65 following complications from heart surgery.

A Farewell Performance: Trevor Goddard’s Memorable Exit

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl marked the final on-screen appearance for Trevor Goddard. Though a small role, Goddard made an impact as Grapple, a pirate who clashes with Will Turner.

His character’s demise remains a darkly humorous highlight, involving a grappling hook and a well-timed “goodbye.” Goddard tragically died just weeks before the film’s release in 2003, at the age of 40, from a drug overdose. Prior to his passing, he was known for his role as Kano in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie and for his recurring role in the legal drama JAG.

John Boswall: A Haunting Presence Aboard the Dutchman

English actor John Boswall embodied the chilling reality of serving on the Flying Dutchman, the cursed ship commanded by Davey Jones in Dead Man’s Chest. Boswall’s portrayal of Wyvern, a crew member who became one with the vessel, was particularly effective. He appeared in the film to aid Will Turner and Barbossa, a testament to the lingering humanity within these transformed souls. Boswall passed away in 2011 at the age of 91.

Derrick O’Connor: From Shakespeare to Tortuga

Irish-born actor Derrick O’Connor, a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company, joined the Pirates franchise with a small role in Dead Man’s Chest. He portrayed an elderly man who encounters Jack Sparrow in a Tortuga pub, hinting at a life of adventure beyond the screen.

O’Connor was a seasoned talent with credits in films like Brazil and Lethal Weapon 2 and television series like Murder, She Wrote and Alias. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 77.

These character actors, though not central to the narrative, played a crucial role in enriching the world of Pirates of the Caribbean. Their diverse portrayals, from loyal crewmates to cursed sailors, added depth and humor to the franchise’s enduring appeal.

Now, another brilliant actor has been claimed by the sea.

Tamayo Perry From Pirates of the Caribbean Found Dead

Tamayo Perry, a lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush – died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.

The Guardian reported, “Local emergency services said they were called at 1pm to a person “fatally injured by a shark” and used a jetski to retrieve Perry’s body from the ocean. Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager told a press conference that Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer “loved by all”, who was known throughout the world and in Oahu’s North Shore.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” he added. “Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family.”

In Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth installment of the series, Perry played one of the buccaneers alongside stars Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp. He also worked as a stunt performer in The Big Bounce, a surfing film featuring Owen Wilson and based on Elmore Leonard’s novel.

One Take News shared information about Perry’s passing as well, with a photo of the actor on set.

Tamayo Perry, known for his work in the ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ franchise, has sadly passed away from a shark attack at the age of 49. pic.twitter.com/ra1G5SIERx — One Take 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) June 24, 2024

What’s Next For Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been shrouded in mystery for several years.

Johnny Depp’s departure from the role of Captain Jack Sparrow left fans wondering if the beloved swashbuckling series would sail out to sea again. Now, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s recent pronouncements, a clearer picture of the franchise’s sixth installment is emerging.

Bruckheimer has officially confirmed plans for a “reboot” of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This strategic decision streamlines the production process, allowing the project to move forward without the scheduling constraints associated with established actors.

The reboot confirms the absence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. However, the possibility of a female-led Pirates film featuring Margot Robbie remains on the table, with two scripts in development. Recent rumors even suggest Ayo Edebiri as a potential new lead.

Despite a period of uncertainty, Disney has reaffirmed its commitment to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Rebooting the series remains a priority, alongside the company’s broader strategy of reimagining classic animated films as live-action adaptations.

Initially, the writing duo behind Deadpool, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, were attached to the project. However, they departed in 2019. Currently, Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us, and original screenwriter Ted Elliot are collaborating on the script.

While Mazin has expressed enthusiasm for their approach, the project has faced delays due to a writers’ strike. With the strike resolved, any further script development remains undisclosed.

Recently, ScreenRant explored possible replacements for Johnny Depp in the sixth installment of the franchise, with one of the most recognizable names being Keanu Reeves.

“His incredible versatility and his ability to play action and comedy to a high standard could make him the ideal replacement for a character similar to Captain Jack. Captain Jack is boisterous and loud, and comes across as unwitting and incompetent, but he also always has a plan. Getting an actor to nail this requires a delicate balance and diverse talent. While Reeves is only a year younger than Depp, he continues to appear in high-intensity action movies like John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023, where he plays the leading man.”

While Keanu’s action-packed resume from John Wick to Neo in The Matrix trilogy (The Matrix – 1999, The Matrix Reloaded – 2003, The Matrix Revolutions – 2003) would place him as a solid candidate, his appearance in the upcoming film is purely speculative at this point. There are also rumors that Elvis star Austin Butler will take hold of the Black Pearl.

The upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film promises a fresh narrative that pays homage to the past while introducing new elements. While details remain under wraps, Bruckheimer’s confirmation marks a significant step forward for the franchise. With a new course charted and talented individuals at the helm, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise appears poised to set sail for a new generation of audiences.

All of us at Inside the Magic send our condolences to Tamayo Perry’s family and friends.