Can New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Fix Major ‘Chamber of Secrets’ Mistake?

It’s been nearly 15 years since audiences headed into movie theaters around the world to watch the last film in the iconic Harry Potter series. And it’s been nearly thirty years since J.K. Rowling first published the book that would change the world, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (AKA The Sorcerer’s Stone). Despite the years, fans’ love for all things Harry Potter seems to have only grown.

In April, HBO announced that it was working on a new series that would bring viewers back to the wizarding world. The new Harry Potter series will not be a continuation of the movies.

Instead, it will take a new and deeper dive into each of the seven books: The Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and The Deathly Hallows. The series is expected to run for ten seasons.

With the new series, many fans are wondering if a major movie mistake will be fixed.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry and his two best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, must infiltrate the Slytherin dorm area. In order to do that, Hermione decides to be a batch of Polyjuice Potion, which will transform them each into one of the Slytherin students. Unfortunately, Hermione accidentally puts some cat hair into her potion and turns into a human with a cat face.

Now, if you remember this scene, then you may remember that Harry and Ron successfully transform into Crabbe and Goyle, but Harry notes that they still sound like themselves. They must then try to adjust their voices so no one knows that they are not the real Crabbe and Goyle.

Fans were quick to note that the movie did not accurately reflect what happened in the book. In the book, Harry and Ron turn into Crabbe and Goyle, but they also get their voices. While films don’t always stay true to the books, fans were not sure why they decided to change this detail. It’s possible that director Christopher Columbus did not want the audience to get confused as to who was who.

It was easy to dismiss why the films detoured from the books, since they could set things up the way they wanted. Rowling was still writing the series while the movies were being made, so events and how they were wrapped up were in the air.

The new HBO series has the advantage of having a complete series to work with. That means that we know how everything plays out, and the television series can stay much truer to the books than the original films did.

At this time, it does not appear that any of the film’s original stars will return to the series in a different role. In fact, Daniel Radcliffe (AKA Harry Potter) said that he is looking forward to watching the series as a fan. But we never say never and can always hope that someone we love will make a cameo!

However, to the disappointment of many Harry Potter fans, author J.K. Rowling will be serving as an Executive Producer. Rowling has been the source of much debate for her constant attacks on the transgender community. She has attacked transgender women, saying they are not real women. She has also said that she will “happily” go to prison for her comments.

Would you like the new Harry Potter series to stick closer to the books? Let us know in the comments!