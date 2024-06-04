Roller Coaster Horror: Tree Falls on Guests Mid-Ride at Theme Park

A popular and famous theme park in China called Happy Valley had a terrifying moment caught on video showing guests getting struck with branches from a falling tree during a violent storm while they were still on a roller coaster.

Popular Chinese Theme Park Happy Valley Raises Concerns After Tree Falls Onto Guests While Still on Coaster

Happy Valley (simplified Chinese: 欢乐谷; traditional Chinese: 歡樂谷; pinyin: Huānlè Gǔ) is a prominent chain of amusement parks located across various cities in China. The first Happy Valley park debuted in 1998 in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Since then, the chain has expanded to include locations in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Wuhan, Tianjin, Chongqing, and Nanjing. By 2024, Happy Valley will boast nine parks across China, solidifying its status as a significant competitor to global theme park giants like Disney and Universal.

Although the theme park has a cheerful name, some guests weren’t too happy when an incident occurred not too long ago. Several guests on a roller coaster were surprised to see branches from a tree fall right onto them as they rode the attraction. A video was posted to social media showing the moment when a few guests on a roller coaster at Happy Valley theme park were met with a horrific turn of events. The amusement park in China suffered an incident seen before at places like Universal Studios Hollywood, any of the Cedar Fair parks, SeaWorld Orlando, Holiday World, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Cherry Hill water park, and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park.

Beijing got hit by storm yesterday，

the broken branch suddenly fall on mine train coaster at Happy Valley

，luckily nobody injured pic.twitter.com/VzmYyGBuZl — Masane MiyaPA (@MasaneMiyaPA) May 31, 2024

According to the post by @MasaneMiyaPA, a powerful storm ripped through the area, as you can see in the video above, with dark clouds surrounding everything. The storm developed strong winds, which caused violent thrashing of the trees around the theme park, leading to the unfortunate incident caught on film above. Thankfully, no guests were seriously harmed by the tree falling on them during the storm, but no further information exists.

